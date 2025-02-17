NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama Getting Upset in NBA All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star weekend has come to a close, with Team Shaq taking home the win, led by All-Star game MVP Steph Curry from the Golden State Warriors. While Shaq's team featured multi-time All-Stars, there were plenty of first-time players that made their mark Sunday and throughout the weekend.
One of those was San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who made his first All-Star appearance this season to follow up a historical rookie campaign. Finishing the two games with 17 combined points, it was clear Wembanyama cared out on the court. After his team lost, that was further supported by his reactions on and off the court.
As the game ended on a wide-open finish by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Wembanyama was seen visibly upset over the lack of defense. Seeing this, fans took to social media to express their thoughts on Wembanyama's frustration.
"love wemby for being the only one going hard," one fan replied with.
"He been getting mad at the other team scoring since he was a kid..," one user shared.
"He cares. Unlike everyone else. Him and SGA," another user added.
"Need more guys like wemby who care," a user commented.
As is seen by the reactions on social media, people were happy to see Wembanyama being visibly frustrated and wanting to compete in an event that has lost some competitive spirit over the last several years. With fans calling for change on social media, the 2026 All-Star Weekend could look drastically different as the NBA looks to bring back excitement to the events.
