NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James Announcement
Victor Wembanyama was set to be the Defensive Player of the Year before a blood clot diagnosis ended his season abruptly and sent shockwaves through the NBA world.
The Spurs superstar still made history, however, ending the 2024-2025 season as the back-to-back Blocks champion in his first two seasons in the NBA. There are a plethora of records that Wembanyama has already accomplished in his first two years on both sides of the basketball.
He is already amongst the greats at this point in his career. By his 82nd game of his career, he joined Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Blake Griffin, and Sidney Wicks as the only group of players to record at least 1,700 points, 800 rebounds, and 300 assists in their first 82 career games.
Current Lakers forward and superstar LeBron James announced via Fanatics, that Victor Wembanyama would be a guest on his show "The Shop" live from Fanatics Fest.
Fans took to social media to react to the major announcement and the intriguing panel of guests that James is set to have on his show.
"He's already getting the torch from bron love to see it," one fan replied.
"This is gonna be cinema man," another chimed in.
But it did not stop there, as the speculation and rumors surrounding Wembanyama and James' Los Angeles Lakers took over.
"I’m ready to hear all the future Laker talk lol," a fan said about James and Wembanyama.
"Wemby to the Lakers confirmed," another fan said.
The Spurs are set to enter Wembanyama's third season with a new co-star in De'Aaron Fox for a full season and the second overall draft pick in this year's NBA Draft.
However, San Antonio has been rumored to be considering trading that pick to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo or the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant, so it should be a busy offseason for Wembanyama and the Spurs.
