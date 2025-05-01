Inside The Spurs

NBA Legend Makes Rare Appearance Presenting Rookie Award to Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle was presented his Rookie of the Year trophy alongside elite company

Matt Guzman

Apr 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle (5) poses with his Rookie of the Year trophy next to San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and former San Antonio Spurs champions Tim Duncan (left) and David Robinson.
Apr 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle (5) poses with his Rookie of the Year trophy next to San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and former San Antonio Spurs champions Tim Duncan (left) and David Robinson. / Michael A. Gonzales/Spurs
In this story:

One year ago, Victor Wembanyama ducked into the doorway at a San Antonio planetarium before watching a tribute video and being awarded his Rookie of the Year trophy.

The San Antonio Spurs star had won the award unanimously, and in the lobby at his ceremony, breakfast tacos were served next to a light-up "ROTY" sign complete with balloons. One year later, that same sign sat in the corner of the team's state-of-the-art practice facility.

This time, it was there for Stephon Castle.

As Castle waited on stage for his trophy, three surprise guests joined him. Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Victor Wembanyama, carrying the hardware, stepped out from behind a black curtain to celebrate with the 20-year-old.

If you asked Castle, that part might have been a surprise. But not the honor itself.

“I feel like I won the award a long time ago," he said, "so it wasn’t a shock to me. But definitely a crazy feeling to hear my name called.”

With Castle's win, the Spurs are now the fifth team in NBA history to log back-to-back Rookie of the Year Awards, and Castle is the fourth winner in franchise history, spanning back to the 1989-90 season, when Robinson first captured the honor.

Safe to say, the Spurs are proud that Castle continued the legacy.

Related Articles

Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True

Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story

In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary’

New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Future Amid Spurs Rumors

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News