NBA Legend Makes Rare Appearance Presenting Rookie Award to Stephon Castle
One year ago, Victor Wembanyama ducked into the doorway at a San Antonio planetarium before watching a tribute video and being awarded his Rookie of the Year trophy.
The San Antonio Spurs star had won the award unanimously, and in the lobby at his ceremony, breakfast tacos were served next to a light-up "ROTY" sign complete with balloons. One year later, that same sign sat in the corner of the team's state-of-the-art practice facility.
This time, it was there for Stephon Castle.
As Castle waited on stage for his trophy, three surprise guests joined him. Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Victor Wembanyama, carrying the hardware, stepped out from behind a black curtain to celebrate with the 20-year-old.
If you asked Castle, that part might have been a surprise. But not the honor itself.
“I feel like I won the award a long time ago," he said, "so it wasn’t a shock to me. But definitely a crazy feeling to hear my name called.”
With Castle's win, the Spurs are now the fifth team in NBA history to log back-to-back Rookie of the Year Awards, and Castle is the fourth winner in franchise history, spanning back to the 1989-90 season, when Robinson first captured the honor.
Safe to say, the Spurs are proud that Castle continued the legacy.
Related Articles
Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True
Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story
In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary’
New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Future Amid Spurs Rumors