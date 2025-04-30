New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Future Amid Spurs Rumors
Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't one to demand much. Since entering the NBA, the power forward has remained loyal to the Milwaukee Bucks' organization; he brought them a championship in 2021.
Since that triumph, however, the Bucks haven't made it past the second round. In each of the last three seasons — the latter two with Damian Lillard — Milwaukee has been eliminated in Round 1. The most recent shortcoming at the hands of the Pacers seems to suggest further change is coming.
"What hurts me the most is I felt like we owed this game to (Damian Lillard)," Antetokounmpo said after being eliminated. "I felt like he came back earlier than he was supposed to. He sacrificed his body for us."
According to Shams Charania, the Bucks and Antetokounmpo will sit down to discuss their future. But what exactly is the problem?
It isn't directly Lillard, though he does play a role in the Bucks' clouded future. Lillard tore his left achilles in his second game back from a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis, and is turning 35 this summer.
Having him and Antetokounmpo together makes the Bucks competitive, but as the last three seasons have proven, not competitive enough. Paired with a weak young core and little control of draft capital for the next several seasons, and Milwaukee is likely looking at a reset.
If Antetokounmpo does hit the market, San Antonio could make a compelling offer with young assets and draft capital — two things the Bucks currently lack.
Antetokounmpo has to call it quits in Milwaukee first, however.
