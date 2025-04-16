NBA Star De'Aaron Fox Breaks Silence on Recovery After Surgery
The San Antonio Spurs are heading into the offseason with plenty of optimism despite a disappointing end to the season with their stars, Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, sidelined due to injuries.
Wembanyama has been out since February when he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. He played just 46 games this season, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and an incredible 3.8 blocks per game, making his first All-Star team.
Fox was also shut down for the season after having to undergo tendon surgery in March to repair a nagging pinky injury. He appeared in just 17 games for the Spurs after being traded from the Sacramento Kings, averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists.
Fox recently spoke to the media following the end of San Antonio's season. The 27-year-old isn't far from being cleared and is feeling optimistic that he and Wembanyama will get to work in the offseason together.
“I’m about I think almost four weeks post-surgery,” Fox said. “I should be cleared in another eight. I’ll be able to start doing basketball stuff, I think, in the next two. I’ve been able to work out for the past about a week and a half, since the womb started closing and I could start to sweat.
“We should be clear, me and Vic, should be cleared around the same time. So we’d be able to get together in the summer and be able to work with each other.”
The Spurs will head into the NBA Draft Lottery with a 34-48 record and the eighth-best odds at the No. 1 overall pick. San Antonio could add even more promising talent to its core, giving Fox and Wembanyama some help.
Related Articles
Victor Wembanyama Sends Warning to NBA Before Injury Return
Rockets Legend Gives Heartfelt Message to Victor Wembanyama