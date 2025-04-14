Victor Wembanyama Breaks Silence on Potential Injury Return
Before the regular season ended, there were multiple reports claiming that San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama could be potentially returning for the Eurobasket 2025 on August 27.
However, Wembanyama has finally publicly spoken about his recovery from having a blood clot, and it doesn't seem like that'll be the case anymore.
In an interview with Theo Quintard of Le Monde, Wembanyamam stated that it may not be realistic to anticipate his basketball return for Eurobasket 2025.
"I don't know if it's realistic; there are a lot of uncertainties," Wembanyama said. "...I obviously want to play in every competition with the French team."
Even though Wembanyama likely won't play in Eurobasket, he's still making great progress for an oncourt return.
“I’m able to do hard work, hard lifting, and also basketball work,” Wembanyama said in a press conference. “It’s all very controlled and light. Sometimes, I feel like I would like to do more. It’s logical, a medical direction. We’re taking our time. I’m neither late nor early. It’s a process. There are definitely steps to reach that."
While there weren't many expectations on the San Antonio Spurs this season, next season will be a different story. If Wembanyama can return healthy, paired with Stephon Castle and De'Aron Fox, the team has to be poised for a playoff run. Hopefully, the Spurs can get their superstar in time for training camp.
Related Articles
Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True
Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story