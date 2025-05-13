New Report on Potential Celtics-Spurs Trade
SAN ANTONIO — The Boston Celtics have a tumultuous road ahead of them regarding Jayson Tatum.
After he posted 42 points in Game 4 of the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, the forward suffered a torn right achilles tendon and was carried off the court before exiting Madison Square Garden in a wheelchair, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Prior to the injury, discourse had already begun about Boston's tricky fiscal situation. It sits above the second apron, and with star contract negotiations coming up in the next two offseasons, the likelihood of retaining all of its key pieces is slim.
NBA insider Marc J. Spears addressed that on ESPN Tuesday.
"The two teams I'm keeping an eye on for a couple of these guys (are) the Houston Rockets," Spears said. "Another team is the San Antonio Spurs. They've got the No. 2 pick, and I'm told that the Spurs are quite happy with the talent that's available ... but they're going to explore trades as well."
Al Horford is a free agent this summer; Kristaps Porzingis is up for a new contract next summer. If the Spurs don't court either player, they could look into trading for some of Boston's other pieces, including Derrick White or Jaylen Brown.
Boston hasn't opened its fire sale, nor have the Spurs expressed a public interest in working with the defending NBA champions, but with a boatload of draft capital and several young pieces, they would certainly rise to the top if they did decide to get involved.
Related Articles
Popovich Changed the Spurs; Now It's Mitch Johnson's Turn
Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story