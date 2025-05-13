Inside The Spurs

New Report on Potential Celtics-Spurs Trade

The Boston Celtics may be looking to get rid of some assets during the offseason

Matt Guzman

Feb 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) defends Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — The Boston Celtics have a tumultuous road ahead of them regarding Jayson Tatum.

After he posted 42 points in Game 4 of the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, the forward suffered a torn right achilles tendon and was carried off the court before exiting Madison Square Garden in a wheelchair, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Prior to the injury, discourse had already begun about Boston's tricky fiscal situation. It sits above the second apron, and with star contract negotiations coming up in the next two offseasons, the likelihood of retaining all of its key pieces is slim.

NBA insider Marc J. Spears addressed that on ESPN Tuesday.

"The two teams I'm keeping an eye on for a couple of these guys (are) the Houston Rockets," Spears said. "Another team is the San Antonio Spurs. They've got the No. 2 pick, and I'm told that the Spurs are quite happy with the talent that's available ... but they're going to explore trades as well."

Al Horford is a free agent this summer; Kristaps Porzingis is up for a new contract next summer. If the Spurs don't court either player, they could look into trading for some of Boston's other pieces, including Derrick White or Jaylen Brown.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford
Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) warms up before game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Boston hasn't opened its fire sale, nor have the Spurs expressed a public interest in working with the defending NBA champions, but with a boatload of draft capital and several young pieces, they would certainly rise to the top if they did decide to get involved.

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

