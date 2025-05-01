New Report on Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Spurs
Trading a star who is set to earn just under $55 million next season isn't an easy ask, especially for a team without flexibility.
Currently, the Milwaukee Bucks sit on the edge of a ravine. Pulling them away from it is a 30-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo — still in his prime, albeit ticking — and a 34-year-old Damian Lillard, though he isn't able to do much with a year-long recovery process awaiting him as he doctors an achilles tear suffered in just his second game back from a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis.
Pushing them further toward the pit is the rest of Milwaukee's roster. By the time Lillard returns, he could be 36 if the Bucks don't expedite his recovery like they did this postseason. That leaves Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez as Antetokounmpo's support, and that's if the latter two decide to run it back as free agents this offseason.
That said, plenty is in the air regarding the Bucks' future. And with no tradable first-round picks until 2031, they may have to resort to finding a new home for Antetokounmpo to buy themselves some time before entering a freefall into the aforementioned ravine.
The Athletic, in a new report, offered up one potential solution involving the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs amid swirling rumors between the pair of franchises.
"No, Bucks fans, you’re not getting Victor Wembanyama for Giannis," the publication wrote. "But you might get Stephon Castle. The Spurs also have two 2025 lottery picks (their own and Atlanta’s), an unprotected 2027 pick from Atlanta and several swaps, plus they can deal their own picks in 2029 and 2031.
"Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes would be the salary ballast. If Antetokounmpo was OK going to any non-glamour market, this is probably the one where the allure is clear and the trade assets make sense."
Any potential deal involving Antetokounmpo would certainly qualify in the blockbuster category, and while the Spurs haven't been known to get involved in many (landing De'Aaron Fox in February was a rare exception made to send a message), they will likely look into such an idea.
If it doesn't work out? San Antonio won't lose sleep.
It's not the one trying to pull itself out of imminent danger.
