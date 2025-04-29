New Report on Potential Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo Pairing
As the San Antonio Spurs look to build around Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox next season, several names float to the top of the mix in the potential acquisition pool.
Kevin Durant has been one of them, though the return the Phoenix Suns might command for a player of his caliber might be more than the Spurs would be willing to spend, given his age. Another name? Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, whom The Stein Line's Jake Fischer spoke about on a recent podcast.
"You best believe they would call about Giannis Antetokounmpo," Fischer said. "That's a team that people in the league are certainly looking at."
This season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks on 60 percent shooting from the field. The 30-year-old has multiple Most Valuable Player awards, an NBA Finals championship under his belt, and still several more years playing at a high level.
If San Antonio were looking to bolster its big man depth, it's hard to argue against adding a player like Antetokounmpo. The expected return would likely far exceed that of Durant, or any of the league's stars, for that matter, but with the draft capital and young talent the Spurs have, such a deal would be feasible.
The only question remains whether or not they'd be willing to make such a drastic move. After all, they've played it slow and steady to this point.
Related Articles
Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True
Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story