New Report Reveals Reason for Victor Wembanyama's Unusual Offseason
The San Antonio Spurs had an underwhelming 2024-25 season, finishing just 34-48 and missing out on the NBA postseason. Still, hopes could not be higher for this franchise heading into their 2025-26 campaign.
The Spurs are on the verge of building something incredible, centered around 21-year-old superstar center Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 phenom ended his 2024-25 season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, but that did not stop the Spurs star from experimenting with some unusual training techniques this summer.
Wembanyama had a ten-day retreat in China, where he used special training techniques to test his body and do things "as different as possible than what [he's] used to doing," he explained at the NYC Fanatics Fest.
ESPN's NBA insider recently reported more information as to why Wembanyama used kung fu to train during his time in China.
"Those close to the French phenom are quickly learning about his thirst for pushing boundaries physically and mentally. It's precisely why he chose to train in China, according to sources, who said the 21-year-old wanted to put his body through a different method of training to learn more about himself," ESPN wrote.
"According to sources, Wembanyama came away from that training believing it did him some good. In addition to improved mental focus, Wembanyama believes some of the moves involved in kung fu training taught him more about how to achieve optimal body positioning through a better range of movement, which could prove beneficial on the court."
Now that Wembanyama is medically cleared to return to action, the Spurs are likely even more excited to get their 2025-26 campaign underway and see exactly what their impressive team is capable of.