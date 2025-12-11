SAN ANTONIO — The same court that awaited the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena in early November awaits them Wednesday night. That wasn't part of the plan.

After several key pieces of the Los Angeles Lakers pointed out slippery court conditions associated with the team's special NBA Cup court, the league opted to allow Los Angeles to use its primary court for its NBA Cup Quarterfinals contest.

Despite a familiar look, stakes couldn't be higher for the young Spurs.

"It's definitely huge," Keldon Johnson said during shootaround Wednesday. "Being able to play in an atmosphere like this, for such a young team, is a big step."

READ MORE: Stephon Castle 'Feels Great' Ahead of Midseason Return

"Excited to go out there and try to go win it all," Dylan Harper added.

Dec 8, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

San Antonio is coming off a road win over the New Orleans Pelicans — a victory that cemented an 8-3 record without Victor Wembanyama on the floor — and is looking for a sixth back-to-back win this season.

Luka Dončić, averaging a league-leading 35 points per game, stands in its way as both squads fight for an NBA Cup Semifinals berth in Las Vegas.

"He's someone, as a big guard, you watch growing up," Harper said. "His feel, his pace, his height — he gets to his spots. But now, we're competing. I'm going out there with a mindset that we're all the same."

READ MORE: Spurs' Riley Minix Continues to Set Austin Standard

Harper was notably absent for the Spurs' last visit to Los Angeles, when his team fell two free throws short of a bounce-back victory at the end of regulation on a road trip that delivered a pair of losses to their perfect record.

Now back in the lineup alongside De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, the Spurs hope to lean on their guard trio offensively in lieu of Wembanyama.

"Another step toward being in Vegas," Johnson said. "We're going to come out here with the same mindset: play together, get it done, find a way. That's the name of the game each and every night."

Wembanyama suffered a calf strain prior to San Antonio's home matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 16. Since then, he's missed 12 games as the team's medical staff oversees his exhaustive return-to-play process.

A high-stakes game in Los Angeles bore no weight over the star's return.

"He's doing great, he's getting very, very close," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson explained. "Unfortunately, all of the added excitement is not going to play into the decision on if he plays or not ... that's more of an outside narrative."

Dec 8, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Wembanyama participated in two-on-two scrimmages in New Orleans before joining the Spurs on their trip out West. Since then, he's progressed to five-on-five practices. San Antonio's next step is monitoring how his calf responds and reacts to the added physicality over the course of several days.

"Whatever five-on-five that we try to replicate is not an NBA game," Johnson said. "So, we're just making sure we feel good about that ... if we continue to progress, which we feel very good about, we'll hopefully see him out here soon."

Without Wembanyama, the Spurs have managed a convincing record. Injuries to Luke Kornet and Stephon Castle stifled on-court chemistry after the Frenchman went down, but Johnson's roster has remained set on its quest for the postseason.

READ MORE: De'Aaron Fox Gets Honest on Playing Alongside Wembanyama

Picking up slack is part of the job description for a hungry NBA player taught by Gregg Popovich. Keldon Johnson wears that like a badge of honor.

"Vic's a big piece of whatever we do," the forward said. "He's our guy ... but ultimately, we know we're building toward a goal of being in the playoffs. We've got to hold it down while he's gone, and continue the good habits (as if he) was here."

Like in February, Wembanyama is itching to make his return to the floor. Mitch Johnson, however, maintained his star's trust in the medical staff as it works to mitigate further injury. Until he's cleared, Wembanyama will offer support from the sideline.

"When he's ready to come back, we're ready for him," Keldon Johnson said, "but until then, his health is our main thing."

Perhaps the Spurs' secondary thing is a revenge win over the Lakers with a reward trip to Las Vegas on the line. They'd gladly do that without the bright yellow court.

"Big stakes game in L.A.," Castle said. "It doesn't get much better than that."

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals is set for 9 p.m. Central Wednesday night.