New Spurs Rookie Joins Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson on Exclusive NBA List
SAN ANTONIO — Carter Bryant hasn't yet hit the floor for the San Antonio Spurs, but he's already joined some elite company.
The rookie forward hails from the University of Arizona, and after spending one season there, he declared for the 2025 NBA Draft with a steal percentage of 2.8 and a block percentage of 5.8. In doing so, he's put himself alongside some elite company of one-and-done players.
Those figures put him in strong company; Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson and Bryant are the only three active players with such figures during their lone season of college.
Safe to say, Bryant is appreciative of what he was able to accomplish with the Wildcats. But even more excited to give his new teammate Dylan Harper a run for the Rookie of the Year award.
"I mean, one of us is going to get it," Bryant said. "So, whether it's one or two or whoever gets it, it doesn't matter. I'm just trying to win basketball games at a high level."
The Spurs added Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet to their roster on Day 1 of the free agency window shortly after drafting and introducing both Harper and Bryant. As they look to continue climbing up the ladder of contention in the Western Conference, they'll rely on all three — pending a few more offseason acquisitions — new faces.
And they'll find solace in Bryant's defensive company.
