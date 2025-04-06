New Starting Lineup Announced Due to Injury in Spurs-Trail Blazers
As both teams hang on to small chances of a play-in tournament berth, the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers face off on Sunday evening. While both teams have slim chances, it's clear that these two rosters need some time before they become playoff contenders in a loaded Western Conference.
The Spurs are probably the closest, but injuries to both De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama halted any chances they may have had this year. As for the Blazers, their 21-16 record since January 19th came too late in the season to become serious playoff threats. In terms of Sunday's contest, the Blazers will be without one of their top players, forcing a change to the starting lineup.
The Blazers will start Dalano Banton, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Toumani Camara, and Donovan Clingan against the Spurs on Sunday. It will be just the second start for Thybulle in an injury-riddled season. It's also just the fourth start of the season for Banton, who's carved out a role with the team since joining last season.
For the Spurs, it will be their usual starting five as eyes will be on Stephon Castle as he looks to round out a likely Rookie of the Year campaign.
Due to numerous injuries, the Blazers will try out another starting lineup combination as they seek to find out which players they plan to keep long-term with several contracts set to expire after next season. Tip-off in Portland is set for 6:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Donovan Mitchell's Brutally Honest Statement After Spurs-Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Ruled Out During Spurs Game
Latest Report on Kevin Durant's Preferred Trade Destinations