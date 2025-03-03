OKC Thunder Coach's Blunt Statement After Spurs Altercation
Late in the third quarter of the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams, and Julian Champagnie exited the game after a scuffle broke out requiring restraint from both benches.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault wasn't involved, but he certainly had some feelings on the matter.
"We haven't been a team that's retaliated very much," he said. "We retaliated tonight."
The Thunder went on to win on the road, 146-132, setting a season-high for points allowed by the Spurs. San Antonio made 16 first-half 3-pointers to take a lead at halftime, but it didn't end up being enough to stave off the Thunder.
Turns out, that went beyond just the flow of the game.
"More fouls are being called on us than are being called on our opponents," Daigneault said. "I think there's cumulative frustration, and I think our guys finally got to a point where they'd had enough."
When asked about the altercation, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept it simple. If the frustration got to him as well, he didn't show it.
“I didn’t understand it," he said, "but I also didn’t inquire much. … we had a basketball game to go win.”
Next up for the Spurs is another home contest against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday evening. Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
