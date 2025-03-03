Inside The Spurs

OKC Thunder Coach's Blunt Statement After Spurs Altercation

Three players were ejected Sunday evening during the San Antonio Spurs home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Matt Guzman

Mar 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the middle of an altercation during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the middle of an altercation during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Late in the third quarter of the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams, and Julian Champagnie exited the game after a scuffle broke out requiring restraint from both benches.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault wasn't involved, but he certainly had some feelings on the matter.

"We haven't been a team that's retaliated very much," he said. "We retaliated tonight."

The Thunder went on to win on the road, 146-132, setting a season-high for points allowed by the Spurs. San Antonio made 16 first-half 3-pointers to take a lead at halftime, but it didn't end up being enough to stave off the Thunder.

Turns out, that went beyond just the flow of the game.

"More fouls are being called on us than are being called on our opponents," Daigneault said. "I think there's cumulative frustration, and I think our guys finally got to a point where they'd had enough."

When asked about the altercation, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept it simple. If the frustration got to him as well, he didn't show it.

“I didn’t understand it," he said, "but I also didn’t inquire much. … we had a basketball game to go win.”

Next up for the Spurs is another home contest against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday evening. Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality

How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right

Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Victor Wembanyama

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News