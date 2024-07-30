PREVIEW: Japan Will Have Its Hands Full With Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert and Team France
Japan is going to meet Victor Wembanyama up close and personal Tuesday morning. The other problem? They are also going to meet with Rudy Gobert.
The Japanese team finished in 19th place at the FIBA World Cup, with eight players from that squad also suiting up on the Olympic roster. Joshua Hawkinson, Yuki Kawamura, Yuki Togashi, Kesei Tominaga, Yudai Baba and Makoto Hiejima round out the backcourt, while Yuta Watanabe and Hirotaka Yoshii bring up the front.
The Japanese have added an NBA player to their roster, as well. Rui Hachimura returns from the roster that played in Tokyo in 2021 with several years under his belt playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The team also added a 20-year old freshman from Hawaii named Akira Jacobs. Paris is his national team debut.
"It has been my dream to participate in the Olympics," Jacobs said to FIBA Basketball. "I am very grateful that the opportunity has come sooner than expected. We are not just going to the tournament to play against the best teams in the world but try to win.
"Of course, it will not be easy, but both myself and the team will continue to work hard and achieve our goal of making it to the top eight."
They are coached by Tom Hovasse. Hovasse took over the men's program after leading the Japanese women to the silver medal in Tokyo. Hovasse is American and he is trying to Americanize the Japanese men's program.
“We’re trying to usher in a new era of basketball,” Hovasse told Olympics.com at the start of training camp with his extended World Cup squad in June.
“The women really stepped up in the Olympics and everybody’s waiting for the men to do it. There are so many fans in basketball. They’re just waiting for the national team to do something.
"This could be a really big start for us."
It certainly could be. Japan just has to get past Les Bleus and the defensive challenge they present.
Tipoff between France and Japan for Game 2 of Olympic pool play is set for 10:15 a.m. Central.