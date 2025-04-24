Rare Victor Wembanyama Moment Playing Soccer Goes Viral
The San Antonio Spurs' season is over, as after failing to make the playoffs, they'll be crossing their fingers up until the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12th, when they hope to jump up from their positioning at eighth-best odds. Regardless of where they end up, they hold two lottery selections and have a bright future with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox at the helm.
Wembanyama's stellar second season was cut short due to a blood clot, as he was on pace to become the youngest player in NBA history to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. While fans will be looking to see how the star Frenchman grows in year three, he was recently caught in a viral moment playing another sport he's passionate about: soccer.
Looking like the giant he is, Wembanyama was filmed playing soccer with some locals in Costa Rica. Displaying solid soccer skills for his size, Wembanyama was caught dribbling past defenders and seemingly enjoying his offseason as he prepares for a big season next year.
From France, Wembanyama has shown support in the past for the French club Paris Saint-Germain, one of the top clubs in the world. Given that most soccer players are under six feet tall, Wembanyama trading in his cleats for some sneakers was the right choice. Regardless, Wembanyama's passion for soccer isn't a foreign concept to NBA players of the past and present.
With the assets to still make moves this offseason, Wembanyama might have the right pieces in place alongside him next season to bring the Spurs back to the playoffs.
