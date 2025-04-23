Victor Wembanyama Makes Rare Appearance After Spurs' Elimination
Victor Wembanyama's offseason is now in full swing, and as he continues to recover from deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, it seems he hasn't let any time go to waste.
While on vacation in Costa Rica, the San Antonio Spurs star was seen putting shots up at La Fortuna Sports Complex in San Carlos in a T-shirt and what appeared to be swim trunks.
This season, Wembanyama appeared in 46 games, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads, and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but fell short of the league's newly required 65-game threshold.
Still, the Frenchman earned his flowers after being named most likely to be the face of the NBA by his peers in The Athletic's annual anonymous players' poll.
Wembanyama earned 54.1 percent of the 138 votes cast, which put him ahead of Anthony Edwards, who finished second in the category with only 13.8 percent. Other names included Oklahoma City Thunder Most Valuable Player candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Boston Celtics frontman Jayson Tatum, and new Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić.
Perhaps Wembanyama is on his way to such a title, especially if he spends his vacation time on a basketball court.
