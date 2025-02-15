Reason For Victor Wembanyama's Absence Revealed
Victor Wembanyama may be the most attractive piece of the San Antonio Spurs roster, but his teammate Stephon Castle has been the early talk of the NBA's All-Star weekend.
Castle was named the first sole MVP of the Rising Stars game in San Antonio Spurs history on Friday night. Not only that, but he became the first NBA player since Blake Griffin in 2011 to participate in all three days of the NBA's All-Star weekend.
One person who seemed to be absent in all of the festivities was Castle's teammate Victor Wembanyama. According to Michael Wright of ESPN, Wembanyama was absent because he did not want to take away any of Castle's moment.
Via @mikecwright: "Victor Wembanyama didn't attend Rising Stars tonight because he didn't want to take away from teammate Stephon Castle's moment. After a busy two days for Wemby in SF, he rested up & watched from his hotel room as Castle took home MVP honors."
Castle has been a fantastic addition to the Spurs this season, and it's even more shocking that the team didn't have to give him up when trading for De'Aaron Fox. Through 51 games this season, Castle is averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.8 rebounds on 42/29/73 shooting from the field.
Friday night was Stephon Castle's night, but Sunday night has a very high chance of being Victor Wembanyama's night.
