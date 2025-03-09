Rudy Gobert's Final Injury Status for Spurs vs Timberwolves
The San Antonio Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night in a big Western Conference matchup. Normally, this matchup would be a highly-anticipated battle between two of the top young talents in the league, but with Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama done for the year, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has the stage to himself.
The Spurs will of course be shorthanded for Sunday's matchup in Minnesota, but the Timberwolves are in jeopardy of not being at full strength either.
The Timberwolves have listed star center Rudy Gobert as available for Sunday's game after Minnesota head coach Chris Finch labeled him a game-time decision with low back injury maintenance.
Gobert has missed the last ten games due to injury but will now finally return to action on Sunday against San Antonio.
The Timberwolves are on a four-game winning streak without their big man, but having the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year protecting the rim always helps. Gobert is averaging 11.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, but the 32-year-old star is having his worst statistical season in about a decade.
The Timberwolves are 6-4 this season without Gobert, but having the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year suit up for the first time in nearly a month will be huge for Minnesota and bad news for San Antonio.
The Timberwolves and Spurs face off at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday in Minnesota.
