San Antonio falls to Denver in OT 122-111
San Antonio’s center Victor Wembanyama’s birthday celebrations probably will be toned down a bit after the Spurs lost 122-11 in overtime to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.
Denver dominated the overtime period, holding San Antonio scoreless until 2:11 left in overtime (a 7-0 run). But the Spurs weren’t able to make their shots and lost to the Nuggets a day after winning the first game of the two-day series 113-110.
Denver started the game off better than the Spurs, building a 30-27 lead after one quarter of play. But the Spurs responded in the next 12 minutes before halftime. San Antonio outscored the Nuggets 28-24 in the second quarter to build a 56-54 halftime lead.
It was a lead the Spurs wouldn’t surrender until less than three minutes in the game. San Antonio opened up the third quarter on a 13-3 run that expanded its lead to 69-57 with 9:09 left in the third quarter.
The Nuggets went on a big run in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Spurs 17-8 at one point. But Peyton Watson’s two free throws brought the game to a tie with a little more than two minutes left to play.
Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic’s successful free throw extended the Nuggets’ lead to 108-106 with less than a minute to play. Devin Vassell missed a two-pointer on the ensuing possession, but recovered his own rebound and put-back to send the game into overtime tied 108-108.
Wembanyama recorded his first 20-20 game of the season, and third in his short career, and finished the game with 20 points and 23 rebounds, while also finishing with three assists and four blocks. Harrison Barnes led the Spurs in scoring with 22 points and Devin Vassell added 19 points of his own.
Julian Champagne (10 points), Keldon Johnson (10 points) and Stephon Castle (10 points) provided a scoring boost off the bench. The Spurs’ bench as a whole outscored the Nuggets’ bench, 43-18.
San Antonio will have just one day off before traveling to Chicago for a Monday night game against the Bulls. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.