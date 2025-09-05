San Antonio Spurs Announce Free Open Scrimmage to Conclude Training Camp
Running in conjunction with their training camp, the San Antonio Spurs announced details for the annual Silver & Black Open Scrimmage Friday morning.
This year's scrimmage is slated for Oct. 4 — two weeks earlier than the event last season, which came after the team's five-game preseason slate. San Antonio won't begin its 2025-26 preseason until Oct. 6 against the Guangzhou Loong Lions. Its full preseason slate is as follows:
- Monday, Oct. 6 vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions (7 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Oct. 8 @ Miami Heat (6:30 p.m.)
- Friday, Oct. 10 vs. Utah Jazz (7 p.m.)
- Monday, Oct. 13 @ Indiana (6 p.m.)
- Friday, Oct. 17 vs. Indiana (7 p.m.)
Admission and parking for the Silver & Black scrimmage will be free.
“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to offer free tickets to this scrimmage, reaching as many fans as possible across San Antonio,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President of Brand Engagement Becky Kimbro said. “Our fans are the heartbeat of our team, and this is our way of saying thank you for the unwavering support and energy they bring every season.”
Assuming he plays, the scrimmage will mark Victor Wembanyama's first action at Frost Bank Center since Jan. 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks. San Antonio embarked on its annual Rodeo Road Trip following that contest, and Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis shortly after NBA All-Star Weekend before the team returned home.
"We're taking our time," Wembanyama said at the end of the regular season of his recovery. "I'm neither late nor early. It's a process. There's definitely steps I need to take before (I come back)."
During NBA 2K26 Summer League, Wembanyama was given the green light to return to basketball, backing the Spurs' belief in his ability to make an impact while fully healthy.
If he returns to the court in early October, he's certain to receive the loudest ovation from those in attendance. And the Spurs are ready for it.
