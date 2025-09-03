San Antonio Spurs Give Recent Bucks Guard Opportunity to Join Team
The San Antonio Spurs continue to gear up for a 2025-26 season with high expectations, as 21-year-old superstar center Victor Wembanyama looks to take over the NBA. His supporting cast of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Luka Kornet, and Jeremy Sochan is also expected to make big impacts in their respective roles.
The Spurs were expected to have a very eventful 2025 offseason, as many had the idea that they would be ready to go all-in on Wembanyama by surrounding him with another NBA star, but that never came to fruition. Still, the Spurs have had a productive summer, and with training camp starting later this month, they continue to add to their roster.
Spurs sign new player
On Tuesday, the Spurs reportedly signed Stanley Umude to an Exhibit-10 deal. Umude is a three-year NBA veteran who spent last season with the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-way contract.
The Spurs are now up to 20 players on their training camp roster, giving them room to make one more addition.
Umude, 26, is a 6-foot-6 guard who has been in and out of the G League since going undrafted in 2022. Umude spent the first two years of his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons on a two-way deal and had a career year in 2023-24. In that season, Umude averaged 5.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game through 24 appearances and two starts.
Last season with the Bucks, Umude averaged just 3.9 minutes through 22 appearances, but impressed in the G League. Through ten appearances with the Wisconsin Herd, Umude averaged 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 stocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.0% from three-point range.
Umude is unlikely to make the Spurs' roster based on his time with the team during training camp, but if he shows out in some preseason appearances, it will at least put the league on notice. Umude spent the first three years of his NBA career on two-way contracts, and this at least gives the guard the opportunity to prove himself and potentially earn another.
The Spurs are now bringing in three players on training camp contracts, as Umude joins Micah Potter and Adam Flagler, giving each of these players another shot in the NBA. The worst-case scenario for each of these players at this point seems to be a contract with the Spurs' G League affiliate in Austin.