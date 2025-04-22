Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs' Chances at Drafting Cooper Flagg Revealed

The San Antonio Spurs landed the eighth-best 2025 NBA Draft odds following a coin flip tiebreaker

Matt Guzman

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Duke Blue Devils superstar Cooper Flagg officially declared the 2025 NBA Draft Monday afternoon, marking the beginning of the sweepstakes set to last until late June. "It was an incredible year," Flagg said in an Instagram video. "Probably the best year of my life ... Duke has always been a dream for me, but I’m excited to announce that I’ll be entering my name into the 2025 NBA Draft."

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in his lone season with Duke, and now enters the draft-eligible pool of players as the projected number one overall pick. The Spurs aren't favored to land the top pick, but their odds are finalized, as determined by the NBA Monday through a series of tie-breaking coin flips.

The Atlanta Hawks clinched a lottery pick after losing to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament on April 18. Courtesy of Monday's tiebreakers, they'll have the 14th-best odds (0.7 percent), while the Spurs secured the eighth-best odds (six percent).

San Antonio finished the season with 12 more wins than it did during Victor Wembanyama's rookie season. A series of injuries to Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox dashed any hopes of a postseason run, but with a strong core set to return next season, the Spurs remain optimistic about their future.

Adding Flagg would simply be a plus. It might be slightly outlandish, but it isn't impossible. The Spurs have landed the first overall pick three times in franchise history, with all three selections becoming All-Stars by their second season or earlier.

