'No Limit!' Chris Paul's Continued Victor Wembanyama Praise Testament to Spurs' Early Chemistry
Chris Paul participated in a voluntary, offseason training camp with the San Antonio Spurs and spent the week getting acquainted with the team’s playbook, coaching staff and players.
Paul got to practice with Victor Wembanyama, who had just returned from France — where he won a silver medal — and the two got to know one another, as well as the nuances of each others' games. It was an important step in a partnership of which Paul credits his decision to join the Silver & Black.
"Victor being here helped, too," Paul said back when he first signed with the Spurs. "I played against him this season, and I tell you, there's probably no player in the league that everybody in the league talks about after the game like him."
Paul was extremely complimentary of Wembanyama. He is excited at the prospect of putting on the same uniform as the standout rookie, and, to put it simply, has had enough of going against him.
“I don’t think he has a limit,” Paul said of the Frenchman’s potential. “He's one of those guys that after the game this past year we talked about how weird it was to guard him.”
And Spurs coach Gregg Popovich in all of this? He's looking forward to the dynamic created by pairing Paul and some of the younger players together before the team's training camp starts.
"Having (Paul) and Harrison at this stage of (their) careers is really wonderful for the youth we have," the coach said. "When a player that you respect says the same stuff that we’re saying, to a player sometimes that’s a lot more valuable. Having them around is going to be super.”
Wembanyama is learning from Paul as well. He's likely to glean quite a lot from workouts togerher, and if the result is an even-better Wembanyama this season compared to last, then Paul will have more-than earned his salary.
"I am young," Wembanyama said midway through last season. "I'm getting better every day, and I think we could say that for every month to the next one. The good thing (about) my margin of progression is that I don’t even know how big it is.
"I can get so much better."