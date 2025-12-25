Spurs Thunder Rivalry May Soon Define the NBA

The Spurs and Thunder are on track to become the most compelling rivalry in the NBA, one that defines the league for years to come.

Have we already reached that point?

It may seem way too early to ask that question, but San Antonio is way ahead of schedule in their path to becoming a perennial title contender once again. The biggest piece of evidence to support that is the consecutive wins against this dominant Oklahoma City team that now seems a bit less invincible.

First the Spurs beat the Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinal, an intense and physical instant classic that got people talking about whether or not San Antonio is a legitimate threat to the Thunder right now. Then they answered that question, as much as they can right now anyway, with a 130-110 drubbing of the defending champions in front of a feral home crowd.

Those two huge wins came in the midst of a 9-1 stretch of basketball where the Spurs have played far beyond the expectations for a team as inexperienced as they are. Still, they know they have a long way to go.

Oklahoma City won a title last year and San Antonio hasn’t made the playoffs in the last six seasons. Many will say that it’s too early to even call this a rivalry because the Spurs still have so much to prove. In fact, many on the Spurs will say this.

“I don’t view it as a budding rivalry,” coach Mitch Johnson said, pouring some cold water on it. “Our group’s been together for 25 some odd games, that team won 16 games in the playoffs to win a championship. I don’t want to disrespect their program and what they built. We are trying to build something, and we’re chasing every other single team in this league, and they’re obviously at the forefront of it all.”

“It feels like saying ‘it is a rivalry’ would be a weird thing,” Victor Wembanyama added. “It’s something that feels natural. I didn’t say that it’s impossible that it can be in the future, and I hope it will be soon, but we’re definitely getting closer.”

When asked when he’ll know it’s a rivalry, Wembanyama’s answer seemed to describe the recent matchups between these two teams.

“I guess the signs are every night is packed, energy is different, physicality from the first to the 48th minute is up there,” Victor Wembanyama said. “It’s like when PSG plays Marseille, this is a real rivalry. But it’s something that’s built on years and years, it’s not something you can just make like this. It doesn’t take away that it’s a good matchup, but it takes a lot.”

Yes, rivalries take years to build, but this one seems to have all the classic elements. The teams are geographically close, and they play each other tough and with a lot of pride. The fans are into it, and the players talk trash on and off the court. The level of intensity ramps up.

These factors would add intrigue and entertainment value to any regular season game, even between teams that aren’t particularly good. These teams happen to be fantastic, and both figure to be fantastic for a long time. That's what makes a deep, storied rivalry feel inevitable here, and that's where the juice is.

The Thunder currently reside where the Spurs want to live. They have put together one of the most impressive calendar years in basketball history. They won a championship with a no-doubt MVP, and they started the next season 24-1. They own a ridiculous amount of draft picks including four in this year’s loaded class, two from projected lottery teams in the Clippers and the Jazz.

Oklahoma City has built a team that is not just a contender this season, but a contender for the foreseeable future. Creating the sustainable foundation for long-term success is nearly impossible in the modern NBA, and they’ve done it masterfully.

Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs one of the brightest futures in pro sports, and San Antonio has shrewdly built a war chest of talented young players and draft assets to compete with Oklahoma City’s for years to come.

When Kobe Bryant was asked how many championships he and Shaq could have won together if they were on the same page, he instead gave credit to their biggest rival for limiting their success.

“San Antonio was tough. They were tough and when the playoffs came around, it wasn’t like Shaq and I weren’t on the same page. When the playoffs came around we always were on the same page, we just got beat” Bryant said on All the Smoke.

“The bigger question should be, ‘How many would we have won if the Spurs weren’t the Spurs?’ We probably would have ran the table for a decade,” the 5-time champ said. “The talent, the coaching, everything in San Antonio was kind of a perfect storm. If they weren’t in the picture we probably would have run 10 in a row.”

The Spurs now represent a similar existential threat to the dynasty that Oklahoma City has worked so hard to create the potential for.

It seems like everyone can feel that.

“We’re on a collision course with this team,” said Harrison Barnes. “Both teams have young nucleuses that want to win and want to play at a high level, both in the West, so I think in order to achieve the ultimate goal, which is to hang another banner, we’re both pursuing the same thing.”

The Frost Bank Center was filled to the brim on Tuesday night, the fan shop packed to the gills with folks seeking last-minute Christmas gifts. Most everyone got their shopping done pregame and at halftime, because missing the action between the top two teams in the West was not an option.

The Jackals supporter section went nuts all game, and the entire crowd hung on every basketball word that was spoken or shouted on the court.

When Shai-Gilgeous Alexander went to the stripe early on after creating contact after a pump fake, he was showered with chants of “Flopper” that could be heard on the broadcast.

Victor Wembanyama put Chet Holmgren on the ground with a hard drive and was called for an offensive foul. He punched a windmill after the whistle, probably not just for the exercise. At one point Holmgren attempted to post Wembanyama up before getting stuck under the basket and passing out of it. The crowd didn’t pop, but it collectively and audibly murmured and chuckled.

The Alien has already made it pretty clear how he feels about being compared to that human, and after the game he said it about as directly as possible.

“No, I don’t think about that,” Wembanyama told L’Equipe’s Maxime Aubin, who translated the rather honest quote. “At least from a basketball standpoint, there’s no comparison (between us).”

Wembanyama wasn’t the only Spur who went at OKC’s rim protector. Harrison Barnes posted him up early in the game and in the shot clock, working him over with his footwork and body positioning for a layup. Luke Kornet caught a lob from Stephon Castle and crammed it on Chet’s head.

Harrison Barnes saw 7’3” Chet in the post and said FOOD

pic.twitter.com/tX7QbjGwWe — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) December 24, 2025

They are trying to kill himpic.twitter.com/ShGVRUf0v4 https://t.co/WKJJrMWu6n — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 24, 2025

Keldon Johnson went right through Holmgren’s face en route to a team-high 25 points, making him the seventh different leading scorer for San Antonio during their seven-game winning streak.

On the other end, the Thunder hesitated in attacking the basket. Wembanyama’s streak of 101 consecutive games with a block came to an end, mostly because Oklahoma City often thought better of testing him in the paint. The visitors only attempted seven free throws for the entire game.

In the Cup the Spurs reminded OKC that as good as they are, they can still get beat. In a game where the Thunder were looking to get even, they instead were reminded that they can still get whupped. This was the first time all season that they faced a 20-point deficit.

San Antonio’s home crowd provided a measurable boost. As their Spurs pounded nail after nail into the coffin in the fourth quarter, the fans responded like it was the biggest moment they’ve seen on that floor in many years. It probably was.

“One of the best atmospheres I done been in since I've been here with the Spurs,” said resident energy guy Keldon Johnson. “To see the support, see the love, to see the city of San Antonio show up like that, have the arena so loud… If you wasn't here tonight, it’s hard to explain.”

Keldon on the crowd’s energy:



“One of the best atmospheres I done been in since I've been here with the Spurs… To see the support, see the love, to see the city of San Antonio show up like that, have the arena so loud… If you wasn't here tonight, it’s hard to explain.” pic.twitter.com/qtiNTAAC4M — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) December 24, 2025

After the win Wembanyama joined his teammates at center court and addressed the crowd, smiling from ear to ear. He introduced a celebration he’s been working on with the Jackals, banging on a bass drum while the whole arena clapped in response.

It meant something to the fans. It meant something to Wembanyama. It probably meant something to the defending champions as they walked off the court thinking about how this promising Spurs team has had their number so far this year, and how this rivalry wasn’t supposed to feel this serious this soon.

Even though the Spurs are far from their full potential, they’re ready to compete with the league-leading Thunder now. You can bet that Oklahoma City will do their best to respond in front of a national audience on Christmas Day, and you can bet that the Spurs will be ready to take their best punch.

Whether they win or lose, whether you think this a rivalry or THE rivalry or no rivalry at all, San Antonio is going to attack this matchup understanding that it’s a chance to improve as they pursue the pinnacle that OKC has already reached.

“They are the champs, and they have the best record in the league, so to be able to have that opportunity to continue to compete and fight against the best, it's a heck of an opportunity,” said Mitch Johnson. “Now you better be ready to go, but I think we've seen that, even not just with them, with some of some of these other teams that have been playing well at the times we've played them, it prepares you.”

“Doesn't mean you'll get the result you want,” Johnson said. “But I don't see how there's a negative because even a learning experience or moment of vulnerability or punch in the mouth can be good for the greater good.”

