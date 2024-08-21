As Austin Market Expansion Continues, Spurs Focused On Finding 'Balance' in Growth
Perhaps the most iconic shot Kevin Durant made in Burnt Orange threads was against his team's bitter rival.
Back then, the now-NBA champion and Phoenix Sun was just a freshman at Texas with the world behind him.
A blue chip recruit — and an expected one-and-done — from Maryland was the biggest name the Longhorns had landed since LaMarcus Aldridge a few years prior, yet the buzz surrounding Durant was different.
It didn't take long for his game to match his name, either.
Against the Texas A&M Aggies in the penultimate game of the regular season, the Longhorns played host to the Maroon & White, which boasted standout point guard Acie Law.
Durant duked it out with the Aggies star in what ultimately scratched the record books as a double-overtime victory for the Longhorns, scoring 30 points in the process.
READ MORE: Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Praises Victor Wembanyama's Olympics
That performance came a few weeks after he notched 37 points — one of three occasions on the season — to pair with 23 rebounds against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock.
Add in big-time showings from the 6-foot-10 forward in the Big 12 Tournament and the first round of the NCAA tourney and Durant was considered among the most prolific freshman in collegiate history.
His Wooden Award proved that.
Now, he’s among the most prolific basketball players in the world, which his gold medals, NBA title and all-time statistics speak to.
In essence, not much has changed.
Durant has a mural at Moody Center despite never playing a game there and a retired jersey at Texas. He might not have an NCAA title to show for his time in college, but he’s left his mark on the city of Austin.
He’s already won over the market that the San Antonio Spurs are currently vying to. The one they have been for three years now.
And both worlds — that of a hailed hero and the “team next door” — are set to clash when the Spurs host the Suns in late February.
“K.D. is a legend,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment SVP of Strategic Growth Brandon James said. “He’s an NBA legend, an international basketball legend and obviously an Austin legend. “One thing we do — and Pop always says this — is respect our opponent.”
Yes, the young team knows what it's up against. But it also knows it isn't merely seen as "the team next door."
Not anymore.
Was Victor Wembanyama watching Kevin Durant at Texas in 2007?
No. That much is almost certain.
The current Spurs star was just 3 years old. Yet, he still made it a point to speak with Durant following Team France’s gold medal loss to LeBron James’ self-titled “Avengers.”
"This is my personal childhood favorite player,” Wembanyama said of his short exchange with Durant. “I made it clear to him that I wanted to learn from him and perhaps steal one or two of his secret techniques.”
All things considered, Wembanyama has proven his eagerness to improve upon his own game — even when he’s already scored 38 points against the same player he grew up adoring.
If he gleaned anything from Durant during his summer stint in Paris, he’ll get to show it in Austin at Moody Center for Year 3 of the Spurs’ “I-35 Series”.
With Durant in the building, it’ll make for perhaps the most intriguing NBA matchup in Austin to date, but the Spurs know where their focus lies.
“Paying respect to a legend is going to be an important piece of this (matchup),” James explained. “but we’re also making sure that the building feels like a home environment.”
Moody Center is no Frost Bank, but when fans step foot into the former for two games at the tail end of San Antonio’s “Rodeo Road Trip,” the goal is to make it as close as possible.
READ MORE: Is NBA Sending Message With Christmas Day Slate?
That’s why the entire game operations staff will be making the trip — from the iconic green-eyed Spurs Coyote to the arena’s ushers.
Maybe a few Austin bats will make their way in to add some extra glamour.
“We’ve seen that the past few years, the energy is really supportive of the Spurs,” James said of the crowd at Moody Center. “We hope that continues, even with K.D. in the building.”
Figuring out how to navigate a unique gameday atmosphere is still a discussion to be had by the Spurs, especially regarding questions that won’t be answered until the day arrives.
How many fans will be there solely to root for Durant? Is a tribute video fitting?
The Spurs can expect to see a few Burnt Orange jerseys when they take “home” court in Austin against Phoenix. In fact, they’ll likely see more Durant Texas jerseys than they will Suns ones.
But friendly fans or not, a tribute video for Durant won’t be in the cards.
“We plan to still do things to show respect for a court in an arena that is their (UT Austin’s) home environment,” James said. “But one thing we won't do is have our players feel like we're honoring our competitors more than our own team.”
Last year’s intentionally helped propel the Spurs forward in their march toward expansion into the Austin market, which was one of James’ big goals.
The feel of the “I-35 Series” went from San Antonio playing two games in another city to a week-long celebration of Austin’s culture and the Spurs’ identity.
A marriage, of sorts.
This year, James hopes it can reach another level. The Spurs still plan to be intentional about meeting fans where they are, but they want to ensure they find a healthy balance, too.
Walking the line between a Spurs home game and a Durant “sort-of” homecoming was one example.
But creating a “balanced” experience goes far beyond just two basketball games.
The layout of the Spurs’ promotional graphics for this year’s “I-35 Series” resembles an album cover.
And why? James kept it simple.
“We’re trying to lean into the fact that this is a very music centric city,” he said.
Last year, San Antonio’s two games against the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets fell during Austin’s annual SXSW music festival.
READ MORE: Behind the Spurs' Austin Expansion & New-Market Reach
As such, the team offered ticket packages bundling festival entry and seats at Moody Center as a way to entice fans to experience the best of both San Antonio and Austin. It was how the Spurs wanted to embrace the timing of their games.
This year, Austin gets to play a larger role for the young team with playoff aspirations, as the two games fall at the tail end of the Spurs’ annual road trip planned around the San Antonio rodeo.
“We're fortunate,” James said. “In a period of our schedule where we're normally on the road, the fact that we get to play in our backyard in Austin is really meaningful to us.”
Adding the novelty of serving as the Spurs’ makeshift home during a time when they need it most is enticing on its own, but then comes the other major aspect of the “I-35 Series”:
Spurs Week.
Last March, the Spurs held numerous community impact events in and around Austin to help benefit the area — and the people — who were embracing it.
It unveiled new basketball courts as part of a multi-year effort aptly named “Play ATX”, donated to local animal shelters and even hosted a forum with Spurs legend David Robinson in the name of fostering community.
That kind of engagement was A1 for James and the rest of the team. And not just to give back, but to meet fans who otherwise might not have been able to make it to either arena.
“The first thing we want to do in any community that we're in is show value and add value,” he said. “Fans may not have the means to get to a game, so for them to be able to find that community … is hugely important.”
READ MORE: Jeremy Sochan to Meet Fans Ahead of San Antonio's 'I-35 Series'
Through two years of the "I-35 Series," that approach seems to have worked. Not only are the Spurs beginning to see more jerseys in Austin — and not just around the time of the games — but they're seeing a tighter-knit community.
A family.
"They're finding community now," James said. "That community is coming together as a collective, and I think it's in part because of the effort we've put behind it. The fans are really coming out and engaging with our brand outside of just the games."
Some Spurs faithful might still be skeptical of their team's desire to expand into Austin.
After all, why would it need to do that? The G League affiliate already resides in the Central Texas area and the Spurs are uniquely imprinted into San Antonio in a way few other teams across the nation are.
To that, James remains firm on the importance of the Spurs' true home base — their anchor.
"San Antonio has been so good to us for the past 50 years," James explained. "(But) in order for us to continue to grow as an organization, we have to look at innovative ways to make sure that we're staying relevant. ... Part of that is integrating ourselves to this Austin community."
Back in comes the balance.
While the mission has been — and will continue to be — expanding and growing, James knows that there's a sweet spot to find, lest they risk losing support in either city.
"Everything we do is about making sure that we build the right foundation of fandom in Austin before we move too fast," he said. "We like where we're at. We like the pace that we're at."
Between holding true to San Antonio and embracing the "weird" culture of Austin, the Spurs have a long way to go in their market expansion, but they're taking it as it comes.
READ MORE: San Antonio Exec Explains Decision to Play Games in Austin
This year, Wembanyama's long-awaited homecoming in Paris serves as the only other non-traditional spectacle on the Spurs' schedule, and with how he played over the summer — it's fitting. For Durant, his homecoming, of sorts, adds allure to the Moody Center games and for the Spurs.
Though as James noted, not too much.
Besides, Durant knows the energy won't all be for him.
"(Wembanyama is) a unique player who is going to be a force in this league for a long time,"Durant said of Wembanyama last season. "Once he continues to get experience under his belt, he's just going to get even better."
So, whenever Wembanyama scores, Austin will likely get rowdy. When Durant scores — the same. It'll make for an unforgettable atmosphere for both sides, and with it being a break from exhaustive travels, a welcome one.
"We expect the buzz to be as high as ever," James said. "Obviously, we've set the attendance record several times in the Moody Center (and) being in the building ... the energy is palpable. We're super excited about the energy that they've given back to us as an organization."
When "Go Spurs Go!" chants erupt midway through the game in Austin, the unrealistic goal might be for them to be heard down in San Antonio. But the realistic goal?
To have them continue long after the game's conclusion — win or lose.
If San Antonio can buy into their beloved Spurs, why not Austin, too?
“Our goal is to have Austinites identify the Spurs as their NBA team,” James said back when the "I-35 Series" was just beginning. "No matter where you are in the world, you're a part of our family."