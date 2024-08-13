Inside The Spurs

'He Is The Future!' Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Praises Victor Wembanyama's Olympic Showing

Dwyane Wade, who provided color commentary for men's basketball games throughout the 2024 Olympic Games, said Victor Wembanyama is going to be a force to be reckoned with for a long time to come.

Scott Salomon

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) embraces France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) after the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) embraces France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) after the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, a gold-medal winner and three-time NBA champion, was in awe over what he saw from Victor Wembanyama at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Wade, who was a color analyst for the NBC family of networks, had plenty of complimentary things to say about the reigning rookie of the year.

"What your eyes see, your eyes shall believe," Wade said of the San Antonio Spurs star. "You have to watch him play the game to really appreciate it."

READ MORE: Is NBA Sending Message With Christmas Day Slate?

Among other things, Wade was impressed with the fact Wembanyama is not a one-trick pony, rather possessing enough talent to do it all, whether it be on offense, defense or as a bench leader.

"The way he shoots. The way he throws down the lob, we are going to see him on this stage for a long time," Wade said. "He is the future of the NBA and he is the future of international basketball."

France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) shoots against the United States in the second half.
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) shoots against the United States in the second half in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Wade could not stop gushing.

"The game is growing around the world, they (France) will be back in four years," he said. "It is the U.S.'s game, but this is not 1992 anymore. It's a different day,"

READ MORE: Wembanyama Gives Spurs Fans Major Dilemma In Gold Medal Game

France lost to the United States in the gold medal final 98-87, and there, Wembanyama did it all. He scored, assisted, grabbed rebounds and did just about everything he could to keep his country in the game, but while it wasn't ultimately a winning outing, he proved what he needed to:

The NBA, and perhaps the world, is in good hands when it comes to basketball.

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins site, and has since contributed to the Miami Heat, Back in the Day NBA, Miami Hurricanes and San Antonio Spurs sites. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. He's covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/News