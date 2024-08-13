'He Is The Future!' Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Praises Victor Wembanyama's Olympic Showing
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, a gold-medal winner and three-time NBA champion, was in awe over what he saw from Victor Wembanyama at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Wade, who was a color analyst for the NBC family of networks, had plenty of complimentary things to say about the reigning rookie of the year.
"What your eyes see, your eyes shall believe," Wade said of the San Antonio Spurs star. "You have to watch him play the game to really appreciate it."
Among other things, Wade was impressed with the fact Wembanyama is not a one-trick pony, rather possessing enough talent to do it all, whether it be on offense, defense or as a bench leader.
"The way he shoots. The way he throws down the lob, we are going to see him on this stage for a long time," Wade said. "He is the future of the NBA and he is the future of international basketball."
Wade could not stop gushing.
"The game is growing around the world, they (France) will be back in four years," he said. "It is the U.S.'s game, but this is not 1992 anymore. It's a different day,"
France lost to the United States in the gold medal final 98-87, and there, Wembanyama did it all. He scored, assisted, grabbed rebounds and did just about everything he could to keep his country in the game, but while it wasn't ultimately a winning outing, he proved what he needed to:
The NBA, and perhaps the world, is in good hands when it comes to basketball.