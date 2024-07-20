'Spurs Across Our Chest!' Despite Loss, San Antonio Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
Looking directly into the camera as he spoke, San Antonio Spurs rookie Harrison Ingram addressed his one goal for the evening of July 21 — his team's final contest of 2K25 Summer League.
"Win," he said. "We've still got 'Spurs' across our chest. There's still a basketball game. I play basketball because I love basketball, so whoever we play ... I'm trying to win."
Ingram kept it simple for a few reasons. Over the past couple of games, he'd begun to flourish as a shooter and prove his worth for not only Kenny Trevino, but the Spurs as a whole. He's likely to receive 1 of 2 two-way roster spots the team has available, but nothing is set in stone yet.
The other reason? He said it best.
It's basketball.
In their penultimate matchup of the summer, San Antonio didn't find the success they'd hoped for — a change of pace from its first three games. Wins didn't come easy then, but they did, and the young squad was looking to make it four, but ultimately couldn't overcome the Philadelphia 76ers.
"Their zone defense — it took us a while to settle in, and we couldn't string together enough possessions," Spurs summer league coach Kenny Trevino said. "That really killed us.
"We couldn't string enough good things together."
At the end of the first half, the Spurs were down by six points and actually cut Philadelphia's lead down to just two points headed to the final period — a byproduct of the team's inceased effort that Trevino noted — but that was where things got out of hand.
"They picked it up," the coach said. "But then Philly hit a couple of 3s and the game (went) the other way."
The end result was an ugly 16-point shortcoming. San Antonio fell to 3-1 on the summer season and ended their chances at making the postseason, the honor of which has already been earned by Miami, Golden State, Memphis and the LA Clippers.
"It was a tough loss against a good Philly squad," Ingram admitted. "You hate losing."
Whatever the reason for the loss — a lack of effort, for one, might be the main suspect — the Spurs still do have one more matchup to play before their summer is over.
For most of the players on the roster, it'll be the last time suiting up for the Silver & Black for a long while, if ever again. For players like Ingram, David Duke Jr. and Jamaree Bouyea, it could be one last chance to solidify their two-way hopes in San Antonio.
Their are a wide range of possibilities that could emerge from Sunday evening's contest. But despite that fact, Trevino remains firm in what he expects from his players.
Like Ingram, he knows it's simply another basketball game.
"I expect the exact same standard as we held this entire month," he said. "We're not expecting anything less. We're expecting to play just as hard ... to come out, compete and win."