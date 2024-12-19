'Exceeded Expectations!' Danny Green Approves of Victor Wembanyama, Spurs' Direction
It's been over a decade since the San Antonio Spurs toppled the Miami Heat in the 2024 NBA Finals to bring the franchise its fifth championship. None of that roster remains with the team today, and most have since retired from their professional playing days.
That includes Danny Green, who officially announced his retirement on Oct. 10, 2024. Since he played a key role in that 2014 win, the shooting guard also helped bring championships to the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
Though a lot of time has passed since Green's days with the Spurs, that hasn't kept him from paying attention to how they've been building back up their roster though former No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.
In a sit-down with NBA Insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, he had some positive things to say for the center and the direction San Antonio is moving in.
READ MORE: Spurs' Anomalous Performance Won't Rob Them 'Pleasure' of Fitting In
Before he even stepped on an NBA court, it was clear that Wembanyama was going to be viewed differently than the rest. He had generational talent written all over him, and the expectation was that he'd be an immediate franchise player.
Despite all of the hype, Wembanyama has lived up to it and more for many — including Green.
“He had the attention coming in right away and high expectations and he’s exceeded my expectations,” Green said. “He’s had a helluva rookie year. He started out a little slow at the beginning of this year but he’s picked it up and he’s playing very, very well and I can’t wait to see what he becomes."
Right out of the gates in his sophomore campaign, Wembanyama dealt with some struggles. His efficiency and shot attempts were down, and it was causing the Spurs to take early losses. But soon enough he figured out, and he's back to averaging 23.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while San Antonio sits at a respectable 13-13 record.
As impressive as he's been, Wembanyama's ceiling hasn't nearly been reached yet.
"I am predicting Wemby to be a multi-year Defensive Player of the Year candidate," Green said. "The way he stretches the floor, he could be something we’ve never seen or ever seen again.”
The strong words for the Spurs didn't stop just at the name Wembanyama, however. Green mentioned both Chris Paul and Stephon Castle as not only strong contributors as individuals, but as a duo.
Green got to witness the two guards play together in-person during the season, and the results caught his eye. There's obvious chemistry there, and having a veteran the status of Paul has been crucial for Castle's development in his rookie season.
READ MORE: With McCain Out, Stephon Castle Takes Rookie Driver Seat
“Stephon Castle was figuring it out and playing well and he’s learning from Chris Paul. Chris Paul was making big plays down the stretch and Wemby was as well. Chris was setting some screens for Wemby which is a rare thing to see for me," Green said. "They’re playing well and we’ll see what’s to come in the near future for them.”
San Antonio still has a ways to go before being a legitmate threat in the playoffs, but it's clear the beginning building blocks have been put into place. Between Wembanyama and Castle, it has the young talent necessary to be at the helm of its future.