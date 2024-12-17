With Jared McCain Out, Spurs' Stephon Castle Takes Rookie Driver Seat
SAN ANTONIO — Two weeks ago, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle hit up "his guy."
Jared McCain, the 20-year-old sensation who's quickly become one of the Philadelphia 76ers' most consistent talents, answered on the other end.
The pair had both performed well on their respective teams and had cases for becoming this season's NBA Rookie of the Year — at least through 20-or-so games — but that wasn't the discussion. McCain and Castle just talked to talk.
"That’s one of my guys," the Spurs rookie said at shootaround Tuesday.
A few days after the rookie discourse, however, more bad news struck Philadelphia. McCain, who suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee during a game against the Indiana Pacers, was set to be sidelined indefinitely.
The rookie joined the ranks of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey as the 76ers stars missing significant time. Embiid has already been disqualified from end-of-season awards, but McCain was far below that threshold, and pacing the rookie race.
That left Castle — who was ranked just behind him — with a seemingly clear path to the trophy, though it was the least of his concerns.
"I hate that Jared went out," Castle explained. "He was having a great season."
Normally quiet on-and-off the court, Castle isn't the type to laud himself as a deserving award-winner. But all things considered, his resume stacks up well with other first-years in contention, whether it be McCain, Jaylen Wells, Dalton Knecht or even Zach Edey.
In 25 games played, the Spurs rookie has averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 stocks, with two of his strongest games coming on a pair of 20-point performances against the Utah Jazz.
But beyond those, Castle's overall impact hasn't gone unnoticed in San Antonio.
"He's a tough kid," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "He's been thrown in the fire. Asked to do a lot of different things, (but) he's physical. No nonsense."
"The only way you can ever be that confident is if you put in the work, and he does it," Chris Paul added. "That's going to be good for him going forward."
Against the Portland Trail Blazers, Castle missed his first game of the season after injuring his shoulder in the contest prior, but made a welcome return to lineup when the Minnesota Timberwolves came to town.
That game, he said, didn't require any excess thinking health-wise, which bodes well for his continued health as the season rages on, regardless of the spot he plays in the rotation.
"We have five guys on the court that can all play," Castle said. "I'm really just going out there and making the most of my minutes."
If that lands him the Rookie of the Year honor? Great. If not? So be it. All Castle cares to know is that he's playing at his best.
And that "his guy" makes a quick, speedy recovery.
“God is going to handle everything," Castle said. "I just take it game-by-game. I hate to see (Jared) sidelined, but I’m ready for him to come back.
"I feel like he’s going to make a great impact for that team.”