Spurs Preseason Profile: Trade Rumors & All, Josh Richardson Remains Key for San Antonio

Josh Richardson unexpectedly found himself with San Antonio Spurs last season after the team acquired him from the Boston Celtics last season. But now as he enters his first full season with the Spurs, his value can't be overlooked.

Despite all the offseason trade talk, Josh Richardson is set to begin the 2022-23 season with the San Antonio Spurs.

This, of course, could still change midseason before or right at the trade deadline, but Richardson's value to the team this season can't be overlooked, as his veteran presence, 3-point shooting prowess, and overall offensive impact are all factors that are sure to prove valuable for a young team looking to gel and grow.

2021-22 Season Review

Richardson began last season with the Boston Celtics, playing 44 games and averaging 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 24.7 minutes per contest.

But in February, he was traded in what was a bit of an unexpected move, as the Spurs sent Derrick White to Boston for Richardson, Romeo Langford, and a 2022 first-round pick.

Going from an Eastern Conference title contender to a Western Conference team on the brink of the playoffs, Richardson played just 21 games with the Spurs. He had seven starts and averaged 11.4 points and 2.3 assists.

As expected from a player who averaged 16.6 points and started all 73 games for the Miami Heat in 2018-19, Richardson displayed an all-natural feel on the offensive end in limited action with the Spurs last season.

He had some slow starts, but was overall quite productive as a catch-and-shoot threat, an attacker in the paint, and an underrated passer. The shooting was a known strength of his, as he made 44.4 percent of his looks from 3-point range. This number would likely be lower on season-long sample size, but it's a positive sign of the production he's capable of continuing.

He's arguably the team's best pure 3-point shooter alongside Doug McDermott. Should the team look to trade him, this skillset won't be easily replaceable.

2022-23 Season Preview

Richardson could potentially be the team's third-leading scorer behind Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson as he enters his first full season with the team.

It's unclear if he'll maintain a role as a sixth man off the bench or start, but starting unit that will certainly include Vassell, Johnson, and guard Tre Jones likely pushes Richardson to the bench.

Still, his value as a shooter with experience will make him a vital piece for coach Gregg Popovich during closing moments of games.

Aside from the proven veteran ability to hit tough shots when his team needs it, look for Richardson's biggest impact to be as an on and off-the-court leader for second-year guard Josh Primo, along with rookies Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley.

