The San Antonio Minute: Did Spurs Do The Offseason Correctly?
There were several options available to the San Antonio Spurs when it came to offseason improvements.
The obvious was adding youth through the 2024 NBA Draft, while the more complicated route involved a combination of trading picks and players for a veteran star able to provide instant help alongside Victor Wembanyama.
Seeing both of those options, the Spurs picked a less extreme version of both. They added Stephon Castle with the No. 4 overall pick, but traded away pick No. 8 to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a future 2031 pick swap. They added Harrison Ingram, but stashed Juan Núñez.
As for the free agency and trade market side of things, they did add veteran players, but no win-now pieces that would have required giving up ample assets. Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul made their way to the Spurs to provide help, yes, but not to swing the fences.
Yet despite the in-between that San Antonio found, the moves it made were exactly in line with what it's wanted to do all along: patiently work to the top.
Next season isn't likely to bring a deep playoff run with it, but it will certainly give Wembanyama and the rest of the Spurs' young players a chance to develop and gel for that kind of an outcome in the near future.
And that's okay.
