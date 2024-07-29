Inside The Spurs

The San Antonio Minute: Did Spurs Do The Offseason Correctly?

There were several options available to the San Antonio Spurs when it came to offseason improvements, and they tested the waters in all of them. While none of the moves are league-altering, they are in line with their overall vision.

Matt Guzman

Jan 15, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) dribbles the ball in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
Jan 15, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) dribbles the ball in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

There were several options available to the San Antonio Spurs when it came to offseason improvements.

The obvious was adding youth through the 2024 NBA Draft, while the more complicated route involved a combination of trading picks and players for a veteran star able to provide instant help alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Seeing both of those options, the Spurs picked a less extreme version of both. They added Stephon Castle with the No. 4 overall pick, but traded away pick No. 8 to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a future 2031 pick swap. They added Harrison Ingram, but stashed Juan Núñez.

READ MORE: Why The Spurs Traversed The Offseason The Right Way

As for the free agency and trade market side of things, they did add veteran players, but no win-now pieces that would have required giving up ample assets. Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul made their way to the Spurs to provide help, yes, but not to swing the fences.

Yet despite the in-between that San Antonio found, the moves it made were exactly in line with what it's wanted to do all along: patiently work to the top.

Next season isn't likely to bring a deep playoff run with it, but it will certainly give Wembanyama and the rest of the Spurs' young players a chance to develop and gel for that kind of an outcome in the near future.

And that's okay.

Join Matt Guzman from San Antonio Spurs On SI to find out why:

Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News