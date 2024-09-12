The San Antonio Minute: What Does Jamaree Bouyea Bring to Both Spurs?
Rarely will you hear about a standout player on a two-way contract.
For the San Antonio Spurs, the same is true, yet given how young the roster — up and down — is, there remains a smaller gap between players on standard contracts and those in-between.
Jamaree Bouyea serves as arguably the biggest example, as he stood out at summer league, but remains on a two-way deal entering preseason. What he brings to the table, however, puts him in a position to impact both the mainstay Spurs and the Austin Spurs.
If Bouyea pans out the way the Spurs hope we will given his low-risk deal, he could prove to be an impact player in small capacities — and maybe more.
Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to dive deeper: