Inside The Spurs

The San Antonio Minute: What Does Jamaree Bouyea Bring to Both Spurs?

Jamaree Bouyea, in every sense of the word, is an exception for the San Antonio Spurs. He has a lot to prove, but also a unique situation in which he can do so.

Matt Guzman

Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Justin Minaya (24) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Jamaree Bouyea (15) during the fourth quarter at Thomas & Mack Center.
Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Justin Minaya (24) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Jamaree Bouyea (15) during the fourth quarter at Thomas & Mack Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rarely will you hear about a standout player on a two-way contract.

For the San Antonio Spurs, the same is true, yet given how young the roster — up and down — is, there remains a smaller gap between players on standard contracts and those in-between.

Jamaree Bouyea serves as arguably the biggest example, as he stood out at summer league, but remains on a two-way deal entering preseason. What he brings to the table, however, puts him in a position to impact both the mainstay Spurs and the Austin Spurs.

READ MORE: Jamaree Bouyea Has Potential to Bridge Austin, San Antonio Talent

If Bouyea pans out the way the Spurs hope we will given his low-risk deal, he could prove to be an impact player in small capacities — and maybe more.

Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to dive deeper:

Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News