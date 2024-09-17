Spurs Offseason: Summer Standout Jamaree Bouyea Waived Ahead of Training Camp
Just a few weeks removed from the beginning training camp, the San Antonio Spurs made a move to increase their roster flexibility for the regular season.
Jamaree Bouyea, the team's two-way summer standout on a two-way deal, was waived, per the team. He will now be free to join any squad, most likely on a two-way deal, or in the G League, where he's spent some time throughout his first few professional years.
READ MORE: Jamaree Bouyea Has Potential to Bridge Austin, San Antonio Talent
"He's been incredible," Spurs Summer League coach Kenny Trevino said, praising Bouyea's performance in Las Vegas. "He's so crafty. He's been great for us. He keeps everybody together. Defensively, he's a little undersized, but he fights. He plays extremely hard."
In Las Vegas, that was true. Bouyea played a large role in the Spurs' 4-1 record and put up strong numbers, averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 assists and two rebounds. But while he had a strong showing, San Antonio likely sees more upside with some of its other rostered players, including Malachi Flynn and Brandon Boston Jr.
The attention now turns away from Bouyea, who could still find himself playing with Austin next season — where he'd be able to make a different kind of impact — and toward the final roster cuts the Spurs will have to make throughout training camp and preseason.
READ MORE: What Wembanyama Must Do to Win NBA MVP: 5 Essential Points
San Antonio now has 20 rostered players and 18 open spots, including the now-vacant two-way spot previously occupied by Bouyea. Regardless of where the point guard ends up, however, his mindset will remain the same.
“I just attack every day, taking every opportunity I get and making the most of it,” he said. “I can’t worry too much about decisions about my future, so I just give it my all every day, whether it’s a practice or a game.”