'Perfect Fit': Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season With Spurs
If you asked Stephon Castle how good he has it, he'd be quick to tell you.
Over the last 100 hours and change, the former UConn guard has been decked out in a glittery suit in Barclays Center for the NBA Draft with one of his closest teammates, Donovan Clingan, and his coach before going No. 4 overall to the San Antonio Spurs; hopped on a FaceTime call with Victor Wembanyama and been flown to South Texas to receive his first-ever professional jersey.
It's no wonder he hasn't had time to try a San Antonio breakfast taco.
"I haven't had it, yet," Castle said. "But soon, though."
"It's been unreal," he added, addressing how much things have changed since joining the NBA and becoming a top-five pick. "Definitely a dream come true. ... At this point in my career, it's really all I can ask for."
Castle was carefully selected by Spurs general manager Brian Wright and the rest of San Antonio's staff after extensive scouting, which began back when the guard was a standout star at Newton High School in Covington, Georgia. The skills he brings to the young Spurs were evident even then.
Perhaps that's what made it an easy selection.
READ MORE: What Did We Learn From San Antonio Spurs' Draft Picks, Trades?
"He's very versatile," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said of Castle. "He's tough. He's smart. Most times, you don't see highly-rated players go to a school and be willing to play a role. ... He was doing things (in high school) that he wasn't able to showcase at UConn because they were so good."
Some of those things? Shooting. On-ball playmaking. Facilitating.
Facets of a true point guard that the Spurs, because of their scouting, see in Castle's future with the Silver & Black. And the incoming seems to recognize that. In fact, he's excited to showcase it.
"My versatility (makes me) feel like I'm a perfect fit here," Castle said during his introductory press conference at Victory Capital Performance Center. "Just being able to display my playmaking ability, create shots for myself and my teammates ... trying to do everything that I can ... to help us win."
Winning was hard to come by for last season's Spurs. Despite picking up Castle, who they feel will play a crucial role in their quest for contention, and signing Chris Paul via free agency, that's not likely to change. Wright and company have long-preached their desire to take things slowly, so their moves thus far have made sense — Castle included.
There's no doubt, however, that getting a year of NBA experience under his belt, especially when it comes with mentorship from Paul, the rookie will improve his game far beyond what is already is.
"With all of the shooters we did have on our team, my ability was kind of overlooked by our coaches, but for the right reasons," Castle said, explaining why shooting is a skill he's eager to utilize more next season. "We had two 40 percent shooters on our team, so to get them the ball was a no-brainer."
"I have a lot of confidence in my shot," he added. "I've put a lot of work in. ... I have that confidence to take more of those shots. It's not anything that I'm really worried about."
READ MORE: Stephon Castle's Championship Experience Could Impact Spurs Soon
Castle knows what he brings to the table. He knows how well he and Wembanyama could fare together as a young duo — and he'll tell you that, too.
"It circulates in your mind, but it really doesn't feel real until it becomes reality," Castle told reporters of playing with Wembanyama. "Just to know that that's going to be my ... teammate, I'm just really excited for what our future looks like."
"I can only imagine what [throwing lobs to Wembanyama] will be like."
As prolific the thought of a lob machine paired up with a true point guard with Paul as a mentor is, Castle knows he's also not owed anything. He showed his humility through his thoughtful answers and expression of gratefulness regarding his new role.
In other words, he embodies the culture that the Spurs search for in their stars, young and old.
"This is the position that any basketball player would want to be in," the rookie said. "Just the thought of playing for Coach Pop, it really doesn't feel real ... I feel like it's the perfect situation."
That "perfect" situation will be tested next season, as the "perfect" prospect will be paired with a rookie from UConn who describes his game to be a "perfect" fit. Flawlessness is hard to come by, especially in the NBA, but that doesn't mean the Spurs won't try to achieve it.
They have Wembanyama. Now, they have Paul. And they've got Castle, too, who — humility and all — is both excited and optimistic about his chance to shine. To win.
Just like he's done before.
"We're the youngest team in the league," Castle said. "So, we're going to have a lot of young players, but I feel like I'm going to be able to play with any four on the court.
"Being able to go out there, compete and show my talent ... that's something I've been looking forward to for awhile."