2024 NBA Draft Roundup: What Did We Learn From Spurs' Picks, Trades?
Three names were called on behalf of the San Antonio Spurs over the course of the NBA's new two-day draft, and whether it be now or later, all of them are set to have impacts for the young team.
In the first round, it was Stephon Castle who got the call. He was who San Antonio felt would provide the biggest impact, and a player ready to enter the league and perform, while also solving the Spurs' point-guard issue.
READ MORE: Everything Stephon Castle Said During NBA Draft Press Conference
He might not have been the most "exciting" selected — then again, much of the appeal of this year's draft was how teams could improve without one standout star — but he certainly fits the bill for the Spurs and their centerpiece, Victor Wembanyama.
Round 2 saw two more names — Juan Nuñez and Harrison Ingram — on the docket for Gregg Popovich's squad, both of whom address different, but important needs for San Antonio. They're less likely to see ample playing time next season, especially if Nuñez remains in Europe to continue his development, but they do provide insight into the Spurs' intended direction.
In fact, not having one "star" in the draft made breaking down each player's fit and the intention behind drafting them somewhat easier.
Here's what we learned:
Spurs Found Their Guy in Stephon Castle
When the No. 4 pick rolled around, no surprises had happened.
While it wasn't 100 percent certain who would go No. 1 between the two Frenchman, Alexandre Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher, the writing was on the wall that they'd go one after the other. That left the Houston Rockets at No. 3 to pick Reed Sheppard, which was also expected.
The Spurs had the first chance at surprising people.
In the back of their minds, UConn guard Stephon Castle was the player they wanted. They'd visited him since his time at Newton High School in Convington, Georgia, and certainly enjoyed watching him with an NCAA title with the Huskies as a freshman. Yet, there were still some rumblings that they'd consider taking his running mate, Donovan Clingan before he had the chance to be taken.
They ended up going with their initial decision. Castle was taken with pick No. 4 and headed to the Spurs with a goal of advancing not only his own development, but Wembanyama's as a talented playmaker capable of getting the 7-foot-4 power forward the basketball.
"He's very versatile," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said of Castle. "He's tough. He's smart. Most times, you don't see highly-rated players go to a school and be willing to play a role. ... He was doing things (in high school) that he wasn't able to showcase at UConn because they were so good.
"That ability to sacrifice for the betterment of the team is something that stood out to us."
READ MORE: Stephon Castle's Championship Experience Could Impact Spurs Soon
It made sense. Spurs basketball has always been more about the team than the player which, perhaps, was one of the reasons behind the organization's lack of interest in Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. Not that he was too egotistical, but his game is certainly more individual. Asking him to take a step back and focus on getting Wembanyama the ball would be a harder ask of him than castle.
So, Castle was the pick. He's the new rookie that San Antonio can rally behind as he looks to become a fluid ball handler, pick-and-roll thriver and playmaker. He embodies what the Spurs look for in young talent, which is on brand for the young team.
But so was every move made after taking Castle.
Both Rounds Indicate Team's Patient Approach
The Spurs picked twice in Round 2, but only one player is likely to see minutes next season.
North Carolina's Harrison Ingram is a raw talent, but he addresses a need that neither of the other two rookies will: shooting. Last season with the Tar Heels, Ingram notched a 3-point percentage of just under 40 as one of their top performers. He's got some work to do on his inside-the-perimeter game before he can truly become an all-around offensive threat, but his shooting is there.
"We've known him for a long time," Wright explained of Ingram. "He's played more of 3-and-D role, but (he) can rebound and handle playmaking. ... He did a great job of adding to that team (last year)."
Even so, finding your shooter in the second round isn't exactly a win-now mentality move. If that was the case, San Antonio might have even made Dalton Knecht its secondary first-round selection at No. 8. That wasn't what it needed, however.
San Antonio made its intention — that is, to take a patient approach when it comes to improving — crystalline. Trading away pick No. 8 showed that it didn't quite see a player with long-term upside in the draft class beyond Castle, or at least, none worth spending a top-10 pick on.
The second round was more of the same. Ingram was already mentioned, but the player taken before him, Juan Nuñez, was even more of an indication of the long-term development plan brewing in South Texas.
READ MORE: Spurs Swap Picks With Pacers, Select Spain's Juan Nuñez at No. 36
The Spanish point guard is likely to remain in Europe next season as he continues to work on his game, but the Spurs can rest easy knowing they have a pure passer waiting for them whenever they need him.
"All of it is to be determined," Wright said of when the Spurs might look to bring Nuñez over to San Antonio. "(But) at just a young age, he's already accomplished a lot in his early career in Europe, and we expect more to come."
There May Be More Offseason Moves Brewing
Now that the draft is over, San Antonio can put its focus on improving through the offseason.
Castle is a player that immediately addresses the Spurs' need at point guard, so chances are, they won't be too aggressive in searching for a veteran to fill that role, but there's always a chance. If there was one thing passing on Clingan showed, however, it's that the young team still has faith in its bigs.
Namely Zach Collins, who underwent surgery for a torn shoulder this offseason.
"He's doing great," Wright explained. "He's working hard every day. Obviously, it was unfortunate, but ... he's a hard worker. Super competive. He attacks his rehab like he attacks the game, so he's doing really well."
READ MORE: Zach Collins Suffers Torn Shoulder, To Have Surgery
As Collins looks to return strong, he is still a viable option as a starting big next to Wembanyama, though he assumed more of a bench role in the latter part of the season. Either way, San Antonio's decision not to add any more size is telling. There is an argument to be made that they'll be looking to improve down low through free agency, but no strong candidates have emerged.
That's the thing about the patient approach, however. San Antonio doesn't feel the need to swing for the fences, yet. But that doesn't mean they won't enter free agency on Sunday evening with a plan.
"Once the bell rings, we'll put together a plan and try to execute," Wright said. "Free agency is always interesting because you can want to do things but people have to choose you as well."
Win-now or not, there will be ample opportunities for the Spurs to improve this summer. They've done their due dilligence with the draft, and likely will in free ageny. It's just a matter of who they feel could truly help the team reach the level it hopes to over the next few seasons.
Slow and steady wins the race, San Antonio, but there could be more to come.