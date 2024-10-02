Stephon Castle Impresses Spurs Early with Strength, Versatility and 'Own Pace'
SAN ANTONIO — Stephon Castle never does anything too fast.
He doesn't bring up the ball too fast. He doesn't move around in the half-court too fast — though his speed is certainly something he's showcased early on in training camp — and he doesn't elevate himself too fast, either.
The San Antonio Spurs rookie has seemingly done everything right so far since joining the team over the offseason. Especially the latter.
“I’ve been taking pieces (from) everyone," Castle said after the first official team practice. "Even (from) guys who haven’t been in the league too much longer than I have … I’m just trying to learn as much as I can while I’m here.”
Entering into what he could only describe as a "perfect situation," Castle knew what was ahead of him. He might have been following Victor Wembanyama on the list of Spurs lottery picks with high expectations, but he wasn't concerned with it.
Instead, he remained confident. Poised, too.
"He's very calm," Spurs center Zach Collins said of his teammate. "It’s very easy as a rookie to come in here and feel like you have to go 100 miles an hour because everyone is so fast and strong.
“He seems to have figured it out.”
As much confidence as he exuded, Castle's mindset kept him grounded. If his mission was to learn and improve enough to earn a spot in the rotation, he made it clear and backed it up. That began with his defense, which he used as a method to earn the respect of his teammates.
Perhaps that's where all of their multifront praise stems from.
"Once I initiated that and set the tone with it," Castle explained, "they bought into accepting me.”
Castle, normally soft-spoken, tends to stay silent during practices. When he needs to communicate, he does, but otherwise, he seems to be content watching and, of course, learning.
"He doesn’t say too much," Collins said, "but you can tell that he’s learning and receiving. You can see him processing things on the court."
The game moves differently in the NBA than it did in Connecticut. That was a fact Castle was prepared for long before stepping foot in San Antonio, and one he was excited for at the same time.
First impressions go a long way — and the rookie certainly made his — though it came before the first whistle at Victory Capital Performance Center.
“We've been in the gym together for almost two months," Castle said. "It wasn't really a true first day, but it's great … to say that it’s my first official practice."
Castle joined the Spurs for a team dinner over the offseason.
While at the table, the players had a chance to start working on the bond they knew they'd need in order to hit the ground running when the season rolled around. And with new faces like Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes on the older end and Castle and Ingram on the younger end, it made sense.
San Antonio's roster was going to look different. Might've felt different, too. But for the returning players, that was part of the gig.
They'd also have to adjust to a new season and a new lineup, but they already had a feel for the league. For the rookies? All of it was new.
So, they gave Castle his first "Welcome to the NBA" moment when the check showed up.
"We acted like he was going to pay for it," Spurs point guard Tre Jones said, laughing. "He might have left quick then."
Castle didn't actually have to front the bill for his teammates. But for a rookie who's since been touted for his poise and pace, he might've felt a slight bit of panic in that moment.
As far as Jones is concerned, he'd rather it be at the dinner table than on the court.
“He plays at his own pace, for sure,” Jones said, "Never gets rushed, sped up or anything. ... That’s definitely a skillset."
Coming from Duke, Jones experienced the rookie speed-up. Collins did, too, when he joined the Portland Trail Blazers from Gonzaga.
Both players had veteran mentors to help them along the transition process: the former playing with LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan and the latter with Damian Lillard.
Where Castle has them beat is who his is set to be.
“I was a huge fan of (Castle's) when he was in college,” Spurs veteran Chris Paul said of his new teammate. “It’s been a lot of fun. In the short amount of time that we’ve spent together, we’ve really had a good time.”
Paul and Castle, prior to the start of training camp, got to hit the court together a few times during open runs, but beyond that, they hadn't spent a great deal of time learning to play together.
When practice began, however, Castle went straight into learning mode.
“He sees the game so much different,” the rookie said. “Being able to pick up on stuff that he does on the court, even when he's not just telling it to me … it's helped me improve my game.”
Coming out of high school, Castle was an experienced ball-handler with plenty to offer as a point guard for the UConn Huskies. When he arrived, he quickly learned those skills wouldn't be needed.
Instead, the freshman learned to play more of a shooting guard role. He began to thrive without the ball in his hands, doing whatever he could to make his team better, even at a new position for him.
Now with the Spurs, Castle is likely to re-enter the point guard position — a transition Paul will make smoother than normal — but still possess the skills that made him a standout performer at the collegiate level.
His jump shot is still a work-in-progress, but he's confident in that aspect also.
“I feel like I can play with any four players on the court," he said. "Being able to be flexible — that’s a great skill to have, and I feel like it’s my best one.”
If you asked Castle's teammates about his early showings in camp, they'd tell you everything he hoped they would.
He's poised. He's confident. He's attentive.
Apparently, he's also hard to knock off course.
“He’s a strong dude for a rookie," Collins said. "Pushing him off his spot in the pick-and-roll is going to be tough. He gets to his spots pretty easily."
"He has a real good size to him," Jones added. "He’s going to be a really good defender."
What they noted echoed that of Castle's new coach, Gregg Popovich, who saw flashes of the player he could be even when he was facing off against Summer League competition in Las Vegas.
Popovich had seen what he was capable of before then, but — like the team's first official practice — Summer League was a different environment.
And, again, another strong first impression.
"I love his seriousness for such a young kid," Popovich said during one of Castle's games. "I love his pace. He doesn’t go too fast, doesn’t go too slow. He reads the situations. ... The more minutes he gets, the better he is going to be."
The Spurs' rookie hasn't notched any official minutes for the mainstay roster, but he's already doing his part to get there. He made it his goal to learn as much as possible, and thus far, it's gone well.
Castle already feels more mature. He feels accepted by his teammates, validated by his coach — who's told him to simply be himself — and excited for the journey that lies ahead, which he'll take at his own speed. But the biggest takeaway he's had since arriving in Texas?
Where he's at is a great place to be.
"It's starting to feel a lot more like home," he said.