San Antonio Spurs Predicted to Not Re-Sign First-Round Draft Pick
How will the San Antonio Spurs build around Victor Wembanyama?
The 2024-2025 season was a lost one for the Spurs, partly due to Wembanyama missing the entire second-half of the year dealing with blood clots.
While the season was a disappointing one for Spurs fans, the future remains bright with Wembanyama, multiple future first-round picks (including two in the 2025 NBA Draft), and a roster full of surging talent.
However, according to one prominent NBA media member, one of the Spurs' recent first-round picks won't be around for the long haul.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently projected if first-round picks from the 2022 NBA Draft will receive extensions as they're eligible to be extended beginning on July 1.
"Blake Wesley hasn't done enough to distinguish himself on the Spurs, who have added guards De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle since drafting him. They're now pushing toward a sustainable contending run built around star Victor Wembanyama."
Pincus believes Wesley's lack of doing enough to solidify himself as a regular part of the Spurs rotation will end up with the club ultimately parting ways with the 2022 first-round pick.
"With that in mind, the Spurs must diligently allocate their money (and flexibility), which reduces the likelihood of Wesley signing an extension this offseason."
Per Pincus, Wesley's closest recent comparison is Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji, who received a four-year, $32 million extension in October 2023 after averaging 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and less than one assist per game.
The Spurs are set to have two chances at the top pick in this summer's NBA Draft. Their own pick has 6% odds at garnering the top selection, while they also own the Atlanta Hawks' unprotected first-round pick, which has just a 0.7% chance at earning the top selection.