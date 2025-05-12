Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Predicted to Not Re-Sign First-Round Draft Pick

How much change should the San Antonio Spurs expect this NBA offseason?

Colby Faria

Mar 22, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) celebrates with guard Tre Jones (33) after Jones' game-tying three-point shot in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) celebrates with guard Tre Jones (33) after Jones’ game-tying three-point shot in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
How will the San Antonio Spurs build around Victor Wembanyama?

The 2024-2025 season was a lost one for the Spurs, partly due to Wembanyama missing the entire second-half of the year dealing with blood clots.

While the season was a disappointing one for Spurs fans, the future remains bright with Wembanyama, multiple future first-round picks (including two in the 2025 NBA Draft), and a roster full of surging talent.

Victor Wembanyam
Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

However, according to one prominent NBA media member, one of the Spurs' recent first-round picks won't be around for the long haul.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently projected if first-round picks from the 2022 NBA Draft will receive extensions as they're eligible to be extended beginning on July 1.

"Blake Wesley hasn't done enough to distinguish himself on the Spurs, who have added guards De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle since drafting him. They're now pushing toward a sustainable contending run built around star Victor Wembanyama."

Pincus believes Wesley's lack of doing enough to solidify himself as a regular part of the Spurs rotation will end up with the club ultimately parting ways with the 2022 first-round pick.

San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley
Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) dribbles the ball upcourt in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

"With that in mind, the Spurs must diligently allocate their money (and flexibility), which reduces the likelihood of Wesley signing an extension this offseason."

Per Pincus, Wesley's closest recent comparison is Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji, who received a four-year, $32 million extension in October 2023 after averaging 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and less than one assist per game.

Blake Wesle
Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Blake Wesley (Notre Dame) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twenty-five overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Spurs are set to have two chances at the top pick in this summer's NBA Draft. Their own pick has 6% odds at garnering the top selection, while they also own the Atlanta Hawks' unprotected first-round pick, which has just a 0.7% chance at earning the top selection.

