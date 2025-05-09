Spurs Reportedly Have Big Plans Around Victor Wembanyama
In most cases, NBA teams aren't ready to go all-in around a third-year player to make a playoff push. However, Victor Wembanyama isn't your average third-year player, and the San Antonio Spurs have recognized that. While his season was cut short due to a blood clot, Wembanyama was well on his way to becoming the youngest Defensive Player of the Year in NBA history.
Furthermore, the Spurs have already started to build around him for the future, landing a franchise point guard in De'Aaron Fox while retaining 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle to pair with him in the backcourt. Now, a recent report indicates the Spurs won't stop there when it comes to preparing for next season.
According to ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo, the Spurs have every intention of getting Wembanyama to the playoffs next season. In doing so, the team plans on "[exploring] all avenues to improve its roster in the short term and will be involved in the free-agent trade market for established talent."
San Antonio's ability to make moves can change drastically on Monday, with the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. The Spurs have two draft selections inside the lottery, with combined odds of 29.7% to land inside the top four. If that happens, San Antonio can either opt to select a player or use that pick to acquire an All-Star caliber player to speed up their timeline.
Regardless of what direction the Spurs go in, it's clear the franchise sees a direct path to playoff contention next season if Wembanyama can stay injury-free. Additionally, new head coach Mitch Johnson now gets a full offseason as the next coach of the franchise, after serving as the interim for the majority of the year.
