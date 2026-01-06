SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama might be 23 years old by the time he adds another piece of hardware to the trophy case hidden in the back of his closet.

The Frenchman joined the San Antonio Spurs in 2023 as a 19-year-old capable of becoming the most effective defender in NBA history, if all went to plan. Developing his on-court IQ and toning his body posed the two biggest obstacles.

Evidently, Wembanyama is still fighting the latter battle.

A bout of deep vein thrombosis prematurely ended Wembanyama's sophomore season after he appeared in 72 games the year prior. That injury, specifically, changed his perspective on the 21 years he'd lived up to that point.

"It’s life-changing," the 7-footer said. "Spending so much time in hospitals, around doctors, hearing more bad news than I wish I heard, it’s traumatic."

Since then, Wembanyama has dealt with several more typical ailments. A calf strain suffered in mid November kept him out for 12 games before he returned to play in the midst of San Antonio's NBA Cup run. Nine games later, he hyperextended his knee.

"I expect to be back next game," the Spurs' star assured after his team's New Year's Eve victory over the New York Knicks. "I don't know what (the medical staff) expects."

Jan 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on from the bench before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Beyond serving as a tough lesson in balance for Wembanyama, who is still working to understand the extensive caution any of his injuries will carry, missing another few games for his knee adds another layer of impact to his young career.

Money is the furthest thing from his mind — "Poor Vic needs more," Wembanyama joked when asked about the half-million dollar prize pot he'd earn from winning the NBA Cup — but it will be impacted by the NBA's latest attempt to slow load management.

As part of the league's current collective bargaining agreement, signed ahead of the 2023-24 season, players now have to meet a 65-game threshold to be eligible for postseason awards, not including rookie honors or the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Wembanyama met that mark in his rookie season, but a lack of team success — San Antonio finished with 22 wins — marked the difference between his and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert's Defensive Player of the Year résumés.

The 46 games Wembanyama played prior to his deep vein thrombosis diagnosis weren't enough to qualify him in Year 2. Still, he led the league in blocked shots.

"It's tough," Harrison Barnes admitted. "Is it a matter of impact, or a matter of simply being out there? ... It's just unfortunate. (Victor) was ineligible last year for All-Defense and blocks leader, even though his statistics were still outsized for the games he played."

Oct 26, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks a shot by Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf (77) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Wembanyama is currently eligible for postseason awards in 2025-26, but will be playing with an extremely small margin of error to remain in good standing. As of Jan. 6, he can miss four more games without losing eligibility.

Still, the center plans to be in agreement with the Spurs' medical staff as injuries occur.

"I know (they) will do their job regardless," he said. "That’s what we expect from them, and they’re very good at staying objective.”

In terms of contract money, Wembanyama will be eligible to sign a rookie maximum extension with the Spurs following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. Regardless of whether he earns postseason awards in May, he'll be eligible to sign a contract with a first-year salary worth 25 percent of the total cap in 2027-28.

He may also qualify for higher percentage in his first season via Rose Rule language, which allows a player to sign for 30 percent of the total cap if:

He was named to an All-NBA team in the most recent season, or in two of the past three seasons.

He was named Defensive Player of the Year in the most recent season, or in two of the past three seasons.

He was named Most Valuable Player in any of the past three seasons.

Missing out on awards last season eliminated Wembanyama from meeting the necessary criteria by way of the latter, unless he mounts an MVP bid in 2025-26. He can still earn the one-time contract bump next season by making an All-NBA team or winning DPOY/MVP.

Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates in the second half against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Based on current projections, Wembanyama's contract will be worth ~ $276 million without the bump. With it, it can rise up to ~ $306 million over five years. But none of that will factor into the Spurs' treatment of his missed time.

"We have to be so mindful of that kid’s future, bigger picture," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "We’re just trying to make sure we have his best interests at heart."

As Wembanyama eyes the second half of his third season, he's hoping to keep San Antonio on pace to land a spot in the Western Conference playoffs while avoiding the Play-In Tournament. He'd rather that than earn more hardware to keep his Rookie of the Year trophy company. It doesn't mean he doesn't think about his numbers.

“I don’t dislike that rule," Wembanyama said in French," but of course, it’s in my mind, even if it’s not the first thing I think about."

If it were up to the Spurs, Wembanyama would have already been named the league's best defender twice. He'd have made First Team All-NBA twice. MVP, too. But they also understand the need for balance between impact and availability.

"Everyone is doing their best to be out there for the games," Barnes said. "Are we going to be splitting hairs if a guy's at 64 games, but playing at (Victor's) level?"

The broader question is whether Wembanyama's legacy will accurately reflect his impact. Barnes likely won't get the answer to either question.

He also hopes he won't have to.