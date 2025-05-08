Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Predicted to Offer $33 Million Contract to Key Player

The San Antonio Spurs are predicted to extend one of their key contributors.

Jed Katz

Mar 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) reacts with guard De'Aaron Fox (4) and forward Keldon Johnson (0) during a time out during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) reacts with guard De'Aaron Fox (4) and forward Keldon Johnson (0) during a time out during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs have a busy offseason ahead, looking to build on a solid season despite injuries to their stars, Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. The Spurs went 34-48, but have the pieces to make a run at the postseason next year.

One concern for San Antonio this offseason will be the potential extension of 2022 first-round pick Jeremy Sochan. The 21-year-old is eligible to sign an extension from July 1 to the day before the start of the 2025-26 season, as are all first-round picks from the 2022 NBA Draft.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently predicted Sochan to stay with the Spurs, signing a three-year, $33 million extension, which would kick in at the start of the 2026-27 season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this past season.

"Jeremy Sochan is a strong defender, but he doesn't stretch the floor," Pincus wrote. "The Spurs experimented with him as a point forward in prior years, but the arrivals of De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle reduced their need for another ball-handler.

"Sochan is probably a bench player moving forward, which may limit how much the Spurs are willing to pay him at this juncture."

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan
Mar 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) shoots in the first half against the Boston Celtics at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Spurs will have a number of unrestricted free agents this summer, including Chris Paul. However, keeping Sochan, who has been one of their better players over the last few seasons, should be a top priority. Locking him up for the long term would mean he stays within San Antonio's core in hopes that it gets back to the postseason.

Related Articles

LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message to Spurs' Gregg Popovich

Three-Team NBA Trade Idea Pairs Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama

17-Year NBA Veteran Throws Shade at Celtics vs Knicks Game

Published
Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News