San Antonio Spurs Predicted to Offer $33 Million Contract to Key Player
The San Antonio Spurs have a busy offseason ahead, looking to build on a solid season despite injuries to their stars, Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. The Spurs went 34-48, but have the pieces to make a run at the postseason next year.
One concern for San Antonio this offseason will be the potential extension of 2022 first-round pick Jeremy Sochan. The 21-year-old is eligible to sign an extension from July 1 to the day before the start of the 2025-26 season, as are all first-round picks from the 2022 NBA Draft.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently predicted Sochan to stay with the Spurs, signing a three-year, $33 million extension, which would kick in at the start of the 2026-27 season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this past season.
"Jeremy Sochan is a strong defender, but he doesn't stretch the floor," Pincus wrote. "The Spurs experimented with him as a point forward in prior years, but the arrivals of De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle reduced their need for another ball-handler.
"Sochan is probably a bench player moving forward, which may limit how much the Spurs are willing to pay him at this juncture."
The Spurs will have a number of unrestricted free agents this summer, including Chris Paul. However, keeping Sochan, who has been one of their better players over the last few seasons, should be a top priority. Locking him up for the long term would mean he stays within San Antonio's core in hopes that it gets back to the postseason.
