San Antonio Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Announces New Off-Court Venture
Three weeks prior to the start of training camp, San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper has embarked on a new off-court venture.
First announced by Swish Cultures, Harper, his brother, Ron Jr., and mother, Maria, are launching "Harper University." The program, in conjunction with Nike EYBL, was established to "build complete players on and off the court" and field teams for yearly tournaments.
Tryouts for "Harper University" — available to sixth, seventh and eighth graders in New Jersey, New York, Delaware and Pennsylvania — are set for Sept. 20-21.
Harper Launches 'Harper U'
Prior to launching "Harper University," Harper was selected with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. Joining the Spurs, he says, was a long-awaited opportunity.
"I was ready to get with that organization, man," Harper said. "Ready to get things rolling. I'm just super excited and happy and always grateful for everything."
Since arriving to San Antonio, Harper has shown nothing but promise.
"You can tell he knows he’s a good basketball player," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said in June. "He wants to be part of a group ... and he’s willing to work. He’s willing to sacrifice."
In two appearances in Las Vegas at NBA 2K26 Summer League, Harper averaged 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Prior to his debut against Cooper Flagg's Mavericks, the Rutgers product had been off the floor for four months.
He shined in more ways than one.
"He's a helluva defender," Spurs rookie forward Carter Bryant said of Harper. "He's one of, if not the, best guard defender in this draft class."
Next season, Harper will join a loaded backcourt already featuring 2024 Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle and recently extended star De'Aaron Fox. Despite the apparent logjam, Harper isn't worried.
"Positionless basketball is a really big thing in the league now," Harper said. "The way to be the best is to play with the best and against the best. Being one of those guys who can fit in — even if you have to sacrifice."
He'll have to put his own words into practice next season, but if all goes well, Harper and his brother could be teaching the next round of point guard prospects the same thing.