Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Announces New Off-Court Venture

Ahead of his first NBA training camp, San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper announced a new off-court venture

Matt Guzman

Jun 28, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs first round draft pick Dylan Harper (2) greets fans at Victory Capital Performance Center.
Jun 28, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs first round draft pick Dylan Harper (2) greets fans at Victory Capital Performance Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three weeks prior to the start of training camp, San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper has embarked on a new off-court venture.

First announced by Swish Cultures, Harper, his brother, Ron Jr., and mother, Maria, are launching "Harper University." The program, in conjunction with Nike EYBL, was established to "build complete players on and off the court" and field teams for yearly tournaments.

Tryouts for "Harper University" — available to sixth, seventh and eighth graders in New Jersey, New York, Delaware and Pennsylvania — are set for Sept. 20-21.

Harper Launches 'Harper U'

Prior to launching "Harper University," Harper was selected with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. Joining the Spurs, he says, was a long-awaited opportunity.

"I was ready to get with that organization, man," Harper said. "Ready to get things rolling. I'm just super excited and happy and always grateful for everything."

Since arriving to San Antonio, Harper has shown nothing but promise.

"You can tell he knows he’s a good basketball player," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said in June. "He wants to be part of a group ... and he’s willing to work. He’s willing to sacrifice."

In two appearances in Las Vegas at NBA 2K26 Summer League, Harper averaged 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Prior to his debut against Cooper Flagg's Mavericks, the Rutgers product had been off the floor for four months.

He shined in more ways than one.

"He's a helluva defender," Spurs rookie forward Carter Bryant said of Harper. "He's one of, if not the, best guard defender in this draft class."

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) blocks a shot from Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) in the second quarter of
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) blocks a shot from Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Next season, Harper will join a loaded backcourt already featuring 2024 Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle and recently extended star De'Aaron Fox. Despite the apparent logjam, Harper isn't worried.

"Positionless basketball is a really big thing in the league now," Harper said. "The way to be the best is to play with the best and against the best. Being one of those guys who can fit in — even if you have to sacrifice."

He'll have to put his own words into practice next season, but if all goes well, Harper and his brother could be teaching the next round of point guard prospects the same thing.

Related Articles

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News