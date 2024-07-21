Spurs Season-In-Review: Zach Collins' Frustrating Season Makes Next Year Imperative
Zach Collins is one of the San Antonio Spurs' most polarizing players — on the court, at least.
Off of it, he's constantly signing autographs and meeting fans in the tunnel at Frost Bank Center. He brings a cheery personality to the locker room and has provided some veteran experience to an otherwise young team with six seasons under his belt.
But on the court? His role as a starting center that was once a lock considering standout rookie Victor Wembanyama's unique skillset is now anything but. He's still trying to find a place on a team inching toward contention, but his time to do so is beginning to wane.
"I think being together so long now," Collins said of his team's chemistry at the beginning of last season. "Everybody is growing up a little bit. [We all] took this summer really seriously. We all got a lot better. ... and I think we made all the right steps to do that."
The center followed up his comments by saying that he "hoped" the things he and his teammates had worked on in the summer would translate to the court. Obviously, the Spurs didn't see a 30-game jump from their last season pre-Wembanyama and their first season with him, but they also likely wanted to see a clearer trajectory specifically regarding Collins.
Standing just under 7-foot with obvious size, Collins has the tools he needs to play the role of the traditional center. In a perfect world, he protects the rim alongside Wembanyama, sets screens and gets rebounds while allowing the power forward to play more guard-like.
That was just the ideal world, however.
Midway through the season, that dream evaporated for the Spurs, and Collins was moved to the bench to help provide what coach Gregg Popovich described as "stability."
"(Tre Jones) and Zach give us stability in that second group," the veteran coach said. "It gives us a rhyme or reason coming off the bench. ... And they've adapted. That's their job."
That also seemed to work for a period of time, but didn't last long. Toward the end of the season, Jones became the Spurs' starting point guard and Collins remained on the bench while Sandro Mamukelashvili began to take the reins as a non-traditional big man.
Collins enjoyed playing alongside Jones in the second unit, but whether he was there with him or not, that role change he experienced didn't affect him too heavily.
He adapted, like Popovich said, and made the most of it.
"I ain't complaining, man," Collins said about the new role. "It's about trying to win games. Anytime you have a strong second unit, you have way more confidence taking the starters out and giving them rest. You know there's no drop-off on the bench."
On the year, Collins averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 stocks per game. His 3-point percentage sat in the low-30s — likely the reason for his constant corner reps during shootarounds at Victory Capital Performance Center — but his performance overall isn't poor.
He just needs to do more if he's going to warrant being a starter.
“Zach is a huge improvement and success story,” Popovich said of Collins, recalling the vast injuries he's dealt with throughout his career. “He's become very important to us."
Over the offseason, Collins underwent surgery for a torn shoulder, which isn't likely to impact his availability as next season rolls around, but does tell part of his story. Him remaining healthy is going to be more important than ever next season, especially as the Spurs continue to improve.
It seems, however, that he's well aware of that fact.
“He’s doing great,” Wright said during his press conference in San Antonio after the 2024 NBA Draft. “He’s working hard every day. Obviously, it was unfortunate, but you guys know Zach. He’s a hard worker and he’s been there before."
As it stands, Collins has two guaranteed seasons in San Antonio remaining. He's shown potential to be a key piece of the Spurs' march toward contention, but if he wants to stick around, he'll have to continue to provide stability in more ways than one, especially with the Spurs lacking a true difference-making big.
He could be that player, but he has to prove it. That's what makes next season especially important.
Imperative, even.
Season Grade: C+