Spurs Season In-Review: Jamaree Bouyea Looking to Make Jump with Austin Spurs
Jamaree Bouyea only played 12 total games with the Austin Spurs.
Weirdly for a guy that was brand new to the roster, over those 12 games Bouyea averaged 36.2 minutes per contest. In those minutes, he tallied 15.1 points per game for the Austin Spurs, but his efficiency was greatly reduced from years prior.
His field goal percentage would drop a total of eight percent in his third year in the league. Leaving him shooting a 47 percent mark from the field on the season. His efficiency from long range also hit a slump after arriving in Austin, only shooting a total 29.5 percent from 3-point range with the Spurs.
While his field goal efficiency alone isn’t an issue, it will be vital for Bouyea to keep his efficiency high if he is looking to make the San Anonio Spurs' main roster in coming years.
Standing at just 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Bouyea will be undersized against a large number of his peers in the NBA. Though he has found success playing around his size, even averaging six rebounds per game last year, he won’t be able to rely on out-hustling or outfighting elite rebounders or big men in the NBA. That’s why in the future, Bouyea increasing his overall efficiency and especially from long range will greatly improve his chances of making an NBA roster.
If he is able to increase his efficiency and sustain it in the NBA, his scoring will be a great asset for the Spurs to use along with his passing off the bench.
Averaging 7.3 assists per game last season, Bouyea is exactly the type of point guard prototype that the Spurs are so badly missing. Not to say that Bouyea will make a long term impact on the Spurs in the coming season or will be a part of there future plans at point guard, but if Bouyea uses all his tools and can use the staff and time in Austin to improve, he just might have a spot on San Antonio roster down the line.
Season Grade: D+