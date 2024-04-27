'Strap On Your Seatbelt!' Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett Speaks On DPOY Vote
Victor Wembanyama — a black horse contender for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award — might have been voted the best defender by his peers, but he's also got some star power backing him.
In a recent episode of his "KG Certified podcast," Kevin Garnett spoke out about the award, its candidates and who he thinks deserves it. In fact, he even went as far as to name a clear winner.
“It ain’t even a choice,” Garnett said of Wembanyama. "I hope the league don't screw him."
The hall-of-fame big man has long-been in support of the Spurs' rookie, dating back to an early-season appearance on on the Stephen A. Smith show, where he spoke on Wembanyama's talents and the issue surrounding modern-day NBA fans.
“The problem, I think, with today is that we are so hung up on the yesteryear of the culture and the history that built the league," he said. "We’re missing out on greatness right in front of us."
Garnett does have a point. It's become common practice to compare NBA talent before appreciating it. When LeBron James' name is thrown out, it's always met with Michael Jordan's. Shaquille O'Neal is a known "hater" for his comparisons of any big men he thinks threaten his legacy — just look at his comparison of Wembanyama and Bol Bol — and even Victor's name is put against Tim Duncan and David Robinson.
Comparison is omnipresent, and Garnett doesn't like it.
But he does like Wembanyama's skillset.
“Wemby been looking crazy, man," he said on his podcast. "Not only is he moving and growing the game, but he's making the (center position) damn near look like the (small forward). ... He is different.
"If this is the worst we’ve seen of Wemby, strap on your seat belt and hold on."
The NBA will officially award the Defensive Player of the Year later in the playoff season, and while Wembanyama won't likely be the one being honored, he's certainly made his presence felt, and not just to his fellow peers, but those who came before him.
Sounds like he's on the right track.