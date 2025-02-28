Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Sign 14-Year NBA Veteran Before Grizzlies Game

The San Antonio Spurs have made a roster move before facing the Memphis Grizzlies

Logan Struck

Feb 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks the ball against San Antonio Spurs center Bismack Biyombo (18) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks the ball against San Antonio Spurs center Bismack Biyombo (18) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

After superstar center Victor Wembanyama went down with a season-ending injury, the San Antonio Spurs looked in an unexpected direction to fill their void. The Spurs turned to veteran center Bismack Biyombo, signing him to back-to-back 10-day contracts to become their new starting big man.

In five starts, Biyombo averaged 6.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 19.1 minutes per game, shooting 66.7% from the field. The Spurs are just 1-4 in that five-game stretch, but Biyombo proved his worth to San Antonio in his limited opportunity.

The Spurs have reportedly signed Biyombo to a standard contract, keeping him in San Antonio for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The 32-year-old big man has been a viable center option for 14 years now, and the Spurs will continue to lean on him while Wembanyama sits.

San Antonio travels to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, giving Biyombo a big test against a talented frontcourt of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey for his first game as a full-time member of the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs center Bismack Biyombo (18)
Feb 21, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Bismack Biyombo (18) dunks during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Riding a four-game losing streak, the Spurs have fallen to 24-33 on the season and have dropped to 13th place in the Western Conference, and will likely spend the rest of their 2024-25 campaign improving their draft position.

Biyombo has been a viable option for San Antonio, but they are practically throwing in the towel to finish the season.

Related Articles

Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality

Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived

Spurs' Gregg Popovich's Announcement on Health, Coaching Future

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Home/News