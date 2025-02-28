San Antonio Spurs Sign 14-Year NBA Veteran Before Grizzlies Game
After superstar center Victor Wembanyama went down with a season-ending injury, the San Antonio Spurs looked in an unexpected direction to fill their void. The Spurs turned to veteran center Bismack Biyombo, signing him to back-to-back 10-day contracts to become their new starting big man.
In five starts, Biyombo averaged 6.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 19.1 minutes per game, shooting 66.7% from the field. The Spurs are just 1-4 in that five-game stretch, but Biyombo proved his worth to San Antonio in his limited opportunity.
The Spurs have reportedly signed Biyombo to a standard contract, keeping him in San Antonio for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The 32-year-old big man has been a viable center option for 14 years now, and the Spurs will continue to lean on him while Wembanyama sits.
San Antonio travels to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, giving Biyombo a big test against a talented frontcourt of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey for his first game as a full-time member of the Spurs.
Riding a four-game losing streak, the Spurs have fallen to 24-33 on the season and have dropped to 13th place in the Western Conference, and will likely spend the rest of their 2024-25 campaign improving their draft position.
Biyombo has been a viable option for San Antonio, but they are practically throwing in the towel to finish the season.
