San Antonio Spurs Sign Former OKC Thunder Champion
The San Antonio Spurs have had a busy 2025 NBA offseason, making some significant moves, even though they were initially expected to make a blockbuster trade that they have missed out on so far.
The Spurs' current roster
As it stands, the Spurs have filled 14 of their standard roster spots and all of their three two-way contract slots. The Spurs' current roster: Guards De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell, Jordan McLaughlin, and Lindy Waters III, forwards Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan, Carter Bryant, Keldon Johnson, and Julian Champagnie, and centers Victor Wembanyama, Luke Kornet, and Kelly Olynyk.
San Antonio's two-way spots are filled by Harrison Ingram, Riley Minix, and David Jones Garcia.
Spurs gearing up for training camp
As the Spurs get ready for training camp, they have signed two promising players to Exhibit-10 deals, bringing them in for a chance to play with the team ahead of the 2025-26 season, and could earn G League spots with the Austin Spurs.
On Saturday, the Spurs have reportedly signed Adam Flagler to an Exhibit-10 deal. Flagler, 25, spent the first two years of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning a championship with the franchise last season.
Flagler was also an NCAA champion with the Baylor Bears, entering rare company of players to win a title at both the collegiate level and in the NBA. Through 37 appearances with the Thunder last season, Flagler averaged 1.8 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in just 5.5 minutes per game. However, the young guard has been much more impactful in the G League.
Flagler made just one G League appearance for the Oklahoma City Blue last season, dropping 31 points in 28 minutes on 10-20 shooting from the field and 8-11 from beyond the arc with seven rebounds and five assists.
The Spurs also recently signed Micah Potter to an Exhibit-10 contract, bringing in the former Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons big man for training camp. Potter, 27, is a 6-foot-10 big man who shot 34.9% from beyond the arc through three seasons and 61 appearances with the Jazz, and should be a good training camp addition in San Antonio.
Of course, the Spurs still have a standard contract spot to fill ahead of the 2025-26 season, but the franchise is more likely to keep it open for flexibility than to use it on either Flagler or Potter, who should both end up with the Spurs' G League affiliate.