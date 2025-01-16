Spurs Starter, Thursday, January 16, 2025: Stephon Castle Notches Career High 26 Points
SAN ANTONIO — A second-half slippage saw the San Antonio Spurs drop their first of two straight games against the Memphis Grizzlies at home.
Amid the disappointment, as acting coach Mitch Johnson put it, Stephon Castle served as a small silver lining. The rookie notched a career high 26 points in 32 minutes and helped keep the Spurs in the game as it waned.
Following the loss, however, that wasn't where his mind was.
"We got away from our game plan," Castle explained. "We did a good job on it in the first half, but let them touch the paint too much (in the second half). That sparked some runs for them."
READ MORE: Despite Wembanyama's 8 Blocks, Spurs Fall Short to Grizzlies
Prior to the game, Mitch Johnson addressed the fluctuation of Castle's role as he cycles between starting and bench minutes. Any player would prefer more minutes to fewer, as he pointed out — Castle included.
The reason for it? He gels. But Castle doesn't want to be limited to that.
"It's definitely a skill to have," Castle said. "I just feel like I have to be better coming off the bench."
Now, on to the headlines:
The News
1. Read: Zach Collins Talks Victor Wembanyama, State of NBA Big Men
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins discussed the state of big men in the NBA and Victor Wembanyama's meteoric rise in an interview with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson.
2. Read: Spurs 2-Way Rookie Riley Minix to Miss Rest of Season with Injury
After a stellar start to his rookie season with the Austin Spurs, two-way rookie Riley Minix will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing successful surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
3. Read: Chris Paul's Quiet Act, 'Bigger Than Basketball' Legacy in Los Angeles
The San Antonio Spurs spent five days in Los Angeles awaiting a chance to hit the court against the Lakers. When it finally happened, Chris Paul had a chance to make the trip mean more than just a win in the standings.
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled | Next vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Friday, Jan. 17 (8:30 p.m. CST)
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 16, 1980: The Spurs sent Billy Paultz to Houston in exchange for John Shumate.
Quote of the Day
"I wouldn't really allow myself to just entertain a relationship with some guys that I'm going to have to play against and fight against. I'm always open to meet guys and to hear the advice, but as I said before, they're still my opponents. I'm going to get as much as I can from whoever is ready to give it to me. But that's it.”- Victor Wembanyama
The Closer
Check out our home page for more news and be sure follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for checking in, and enjoy the rest of your day.
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Threads: San Antonio Spurs On SI @sanantonioSpursOnSI
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here