San Antonio Spurs Veteran Keldon Johnson Surrenders No. 3 to Chris Paul
Chris Paul will not have to change his nickname. "CP3" will ride once again in San Antonio.
Keldon Johnson, per a recent post on Instagram, has officially announced his new jersey number — surrendering No. 3 to Paul, who signed with the San Antonio Spurs in the offseason. Johnson will wear No. 0.
Zero is the number Johnson wore when he played in the G League with the Austin Spurs. When he arrived in San Antonio full-time, he took No. 3 and made it his own.
Then Paul came along. The question of who would end up wearing the jersey was up in the air, but "CP3," as he's become known, will get to wear his trademark number after some "gentle nudging" from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
"Sources close to the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity, told us that Coach Gregg Popovich approached Keldon and gently nudged him to let Chris Paul have the number," News 4 San Antonio wrote of the situation, "because it would be the right thing to do for a veteran player who is entering his 20th season in the league."
WATCH: Should Keldon Johnson Continue To Wear No. 3 for the Spurs?
Paul signed with the Spurs ahead of the 2024-25 season after 19 seasons in the league. He has reached superstar status, carrying his signature No. 3 with him while he played for multiple teams, including the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Phoenix Suns. Paul also spent last season with the Golden State Warriors.
Now in the twilight stage of his career, the 12-time All-Star brings No. 3 with him to San Antonio as he joins Popovich, Johnson and second-year sensation Victor Wembanyama.
Welcome to San Antonio, "CP3."