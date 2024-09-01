Inside The Spurs

Should Keldon Johnson Continue To Wear No. 3 for the San Antonio Spurs?

With Keldon Johnson and Chris Paul both wearing No. 3 throughout their careers, a decision must be made on who will wear it next season for the San Antonio Spurs.

Mar 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
San Antonio, we have a problem.

You see, forward Keldon Johnson and newly signed free-agent veteran Chris Paul both have a connection to jersey No. 3. And with only one of them being allowed to wear it next season, the question becomes who should wear it and who should not.

It is my opinion that Johnson should wear it. He has worn it extensively throughout his professional career. Johnson has worn the number since he entered the league and throughout his five years with the San Antonio Spurs.

When he joined the team back in 2019 as a rookie from Kentucky, he selected No. 3 and has had it for the balance of his career. But how feasible is it for him to keep it?

WATCH: Who Deserves to Wear No. 3 For Spurs Next Season?

It should be incumbent on the newcomer, Paul, who is entering his first season in San Antonio, to select a jersey number which is not worn by other another player.

Some recent footage from NBA 2K25 shows Paul wearing No. 3 in the game. However, as referenced before, No 3 is owned by Johnson. It should stay that way until Johnson decides otherwise.

If nothing changes between now and then, we'll see which number Paul picks next. Perhaps Paul can wear No. 0, which is unique, seldom used and available — though it should be noted that Johnson did don it during his time in Austin.

Over the offseason, Johnson answered a fan asking if he had plans to remain No. 3 despite Paul's arrival, though some recent NBA 2K25 footage — and a few displays at apparel stores — show the opposite.

So, it becomes a matter of who you choose to believe:

NBA 2K25 or Johnson himself.

